There are many ways to measure poverty. About 6.1% of Fauquier County residents – representing 4,300 people – live on an income below the federal poverty line. A 2017 study by the United Way looked in detail at the costs associated with having a job – child care, transportation and other costs of living specific to the area – and found that about 35% of Fauquier residents, about 25,000 people, live in poverty despite being employed.
The volunteers leading Fauquier Community Coalition aren’t so concerned about abstract metrics. For them, those statistics represent real members of their community in need, and they see a chance – and a duty -- to help.
The coalition recently published a 134-page report about poverty in Fauquier County detailing the struggles people living in poverty face locally, what resources exist currently to help them and what more could be done.
Coalition leaders hope the report will spur a conversation about poverty in a county that is generally considered wealthy, and, most importantly, inspire people and organizations – especially churches -- to band together and coordinate to help those in challenging life circumstances. A $25,000 grant from PATH Foundation, awarded this month, will also help them further their mission.
“There are people living in pitiful conditions here, but there is a tendency to say, ‘Poverty in Fauquier County?’” said Lynn Ward, of Jeffersonton, who helped found Fauquier Community Coalition in 2013. He remains the restless, driving energy behind the organization’s work on the ground, which until this point has focused mainly on coordinating volunteers to provide home maintenance for people living in extreme, rural poverty.
In the past few years that mission has expanded to include coordinating church groups to provide firewood to people who need it to heat their homes in the winter, a common need for rural poor people living in homes that often lack modern amenities. Ward described numerous instances of homes with no running water or with roofs that leak to the point that large portions of a home are unlivable. Some people he has worked with live in shacks in the woods.
Many of the families helped through this focus have been stuck in a cycle of poverty that goes back generations, he said. Some Black families, for instance, live on the same land given to their family after chattel slavery was abolished following the Civil War. Mental health issues exasperate other situations, he said, with many of the people he has helped over the years exhibiting hoarding behaviors. Ward is personally connected with all of them and can speak to each person’s particular life story – not just the hole in their roof or the collapsing wall.
Jean Lowe co-authored the report on Fauquier County poverty with Ed Jones, a retired professor at George Mason University specializing in adult literacy whom she has worked with since the early 1980s. Both live in Warrenton.
Lowe is a former social worker and has also taught literacy to imprisoned men. She has the energy of an activist, lamenting repeatedly the stereotype that poor people are lazy or unmotivated. “The scales really fell from my eyes about what poverty was like,” Lowe said of her times as a social worker. “My experience was that people are trying really hard to get by in really difficult circumstances.”
Lowe described another kind of poverty, one brought about by a single unexpected expenditure that causes a chain of events. “What struck me is how often a single bad incident can set people back,” she explained. “Health is one biggie. The other is transportation. There are a couple of these spirals that concern me more than I can tell you.”
“My home life really wasn’t that great. That’s really common for a lot of homeless people,” …
Initially, Lowe thought her role as a social worker would be to counsel people on how to make better life choices – how to stay within a budget, for instance, or stay employed.
Instead, she said, it wasn’t uncommon to work with people who had two or three jobs – a common trait of people living in poverty that she has witnessed throughout her life. Her role as a social worker turned out to be to direct people to resources that might give them a helping hand as they struggled to rise above incredibly difficult circumstances.
Making those resources accessible and relevant is the end-goal of the report. By reaching out individually to local churches and nonprofits, Fauquier Community Coalition leaders hope to harness the charitable energy of the dozens of churches and other nonprofits in Fauquier County and ensure that programs intended to help people living in poverty are coordinated most efficiently.
The report gives an example. “[A] church that provides food coordinates with another that provides other necessities such as toilet paper, diapers, shampoo, toothpaste, soap, laundry detergent, etc., so that a range of needs is supported by the community.”
However, the report adds, “Unfortunately, this level of cooperation is the exception rather than the rule.”
The report also points out potential gaps in services intended to help people living on small incomes. For instance, there are many charitable programs to distribute free or subsidized food but no program to help people whose car needs repairs. (This is one of the “spirals” Lowe emphasized that often leads to a descent into greater poverty.)
A subsidized auto repair shop might be a way to help people living on a small income stay employed, the report suggests, since in a county as sprawling as Fauquier County, few people can walk or ride public transportation to work. The report also suggests that local nonprofits could work with the Fauquier Free Clinic to identify elderly Medicare recipients living just above the poverty line and help them with their prescription costs.
“We hope it will provide us with a foundation to going into churches and other non-profits and say, ‘Here are some needs that have been identified,’ and, ‘Would you be willing to address them?’” said Jones, the report’s co-author.
“Let’s say we go to a church, an individual church, that has a social action committee,” Jones explained. “We try to have a conversation with their committee and we say, ‘We’ve discovered that lots of people who need food don’t have transportation to get [to food pantries]. This is an area you might be able to help in.’”
Lowe and Jones both emphasized the report is not comprehensive, especially since it was completed just as the pandemic began to upend “normal” life – even more so for people living in poverty. Rather, the document is a starting point for a conservation – and hopefully a catalyst for action – especially in light of the economic upheaval of the past several months.
“COVID has just sort of accentuated everything on the poverty spectrum,” Jones said. “Poor people have been the hardest hit by unemployment. The kinds of jobs that they have are not the jobs you can do from home, often.” And, he said, people with low incomes often work in service jobs that could potentially expose them to the virus itself. “They are caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “There’s no way to put food on the table without increasing their risk [of exposure].”
For his part, Ward feels compelled as a person of faith to help those less fortunate than him. He started attended church regularly after his wife died several years ago. Now, he considers his work helping those struggling with poverty as an essential part of his faith. “I said, ‘It’s pretty simple. If you’re a Christian -- or even pretending to be a Christian --what we need to do is: we ought to be serving the poor.”
He is forever restless. “How much time do you sit in church listening to sermons about what Jesus wants you to do? How many hours do you actually roll up your sleeves and do what he’s telling you to do?”
More information about Fauquier Community Coalition can be found at fauquiercommunitycoalition.org.
