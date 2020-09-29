A group of Fauquier County residents that includes teachers, parents and business owners has formed an organization called FCPS1Equity; its purpose is to convince the Fauquier County School Board to maintain current education models through the end of the first term in December instead of moving ahead with a hybrid model beginning Nov. 9.
The school board voted Sept. 23 to transition after Election Day to a two-day-a week, in-person learning plan for students who opt in. Students who choose to remain virtual would “attend” classes through a livestream of their teacher in the classroom. Half of in-person students would attend school Monday and Tuesday and the other half Thursday and Friday, meaning all in-person students would have two days of teacher-led learning and three days of work from home.
A press release introducing FCPS1Equity cites concerns that include reduced synchronous instructional time and a lower quality of remote instruction. The group has launched a petition at Change.org (http://chng.it/dXFLSL4n) to gather local support for its position; the petition had garnered more than 150 signatures in the first three hours after it was created Sept. 29. The coalition’s Twitter handle is @FCPS1Equity.
The press release states that FCPS1Equity has identified several key issues with the school board’s “sudden and unexpected decision” to move to a hybrid learning model in November, rather than waiting until the new semester begins after the winter break. Concerns of the group, as stated in the press release, include:
- “Teachers will have to re-plan their lessons and develop new strategies for managing classrooms, while teachers are still teaching their classes each day in the current virtual model. This is an unreasonable burden for teachers already stretched to the breaking point.
- Elementary students will have their synchronous learning time reduced from four days per week to just two, while secondary students will have their schedules and learning modes upended with only 26 days remaining in semester-long full-credit courses—including Advanced Placement and critical SOL year classes. “This will lead to reduced educational outcomes for students in every grade level. If student achievement is the primary mission of the school system, the proposed shift is a severe step backward for all students, whether remote or in-person.”
- Virtual learners, whether by choice or by necessity, “will be relegated to second-class status, provided only with a view into the in-person classroom or occasional interaction if time allows, rather than receiving the dedicated two-way learning experiences their teachers are currently successfully providing. This “TeacherTV” model is inappropriate for students of any age, and even more damaging for students with IEP/504 plans requiring additional services, creating significant educational equity issues. In addition, it will distract classroom teachers from their in-person students, negatively impacting them as well.”
- Parents will now be forced to revise their plans yet again, on short notice and with limited visibility into further potential changes to schedules or continuity plans if schools or classrooms are forced to close.
- There are also countless outstanding issues related to reopening safely within state and federal guidelines, including staffing shortages, transportation questions, PPE supplies and building safety measures, testing and quarantine procedures, technology availability and security, continuity planning and more. “A full mitigation plan should be presented to the public, along with specific details regarding substitute teachers and bus transportation issues.”
Former school board candidate Mike Hammond, one of the group’s leaders, said in the press release, “We see this as a self-inflicted wound for the teachers, students, and parents of Fauquier County, especially as we head into flu season and the winter holidays. We’re simply asking that the school board pump the brakes and stick to their original plan of maintaining dedicated virtual instruction through the entire first semester and going through a full evaluation and planning process for a potential hybrid model to begin on Jan. 5, if all other safety and operational concerns can be addressed by that time.”
In addition, the group claims that the school board is attempting to solve problems with staffing and infrastructure “on the backs of Fauquier’s students,” said the press release.
“Rather than actually addressing the shortages of teachers, substitutes and bus drivers, or investing in PPE and building safety measures, the school board has simply moved the goal line and then declared that they’ve scored a touchdown, when in reality nothing has substantially improved in these areas since the summer,” said Hammond.
He concluded, “The bottom line is this: the school board should stand behind its August decision and maintain the status quo at least until the end of first semester.”
