Walnut Grove Baptist Church, located on Meetze Road south of Warrenton, has launched an online fundraiser to install a wired internet connection to the church building.
The construction costs will total approximately $30,000 for Comcast to install a cable internet connection, according to Antoine Bailey, a deacon at the church. Cable internet from Comcast is currently available on Turkey Run Road, several hundred yards away from the church, but a railroad track prevents easily extending the cable to Meetze Road.
During the pandemic, the church conducts outdoor worship services and streams them online using a cellular internet connection for those who cannot attend. However, Bailey said that the cellular signal inside the building is too weak for data-intensive activities like streaming video.
In addition to livestreaming all worship services from now on, the church is in the process of organizing regular Bible studies that will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person. Comcast, Bailey said, was the only solution that would have the capacity to meet their needs.
Bailey said that livestreaming services during the past few months has helped the church reach people who would normally not attend church and others who grew up attending Walnut Grove and have since moved away. Being able to connect with the church “kind of adds a spark to their day,” he said. “It’s kind of opened our eyes to the possibilities,” he said of the need to find ways to reach people remotely during the pandemic.
Walnut Grove was founded in 1907 and currently has about 60 members. The online fundraiser can be found here.
