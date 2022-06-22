Warrenton Town Council member Renard Carlos (At-large) will challenge incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill in the general election Nov. 8. The first day of early voting will be Friday, Sept. 23. Carlos and Nevill are among the candidates who met the Virginia Department of Elections’ Tuesday deadline to run for offices in Fauquier County.
Three candidates are vying to fill the two at-large seats on the Warrenton Town Council — one is being vacated by Carlos, and the other will be vacated by Councilman Sean Polster, who did not file for re-election. Contenders to fill the two seats are David McGuire, Christa Bush and Paul Mooney. The top two vote-getters will be elected. No other council members have terms expiring in 2022.
One Fauquier County School Board position is up for grabs. The term of Vincent Gallo, representing the Scott District, expires this year. He is not running again. Clay Campbell and Josh Erdossy are seeking his seat. Anther person, Josephine Gilbert, filed to run but did not obtain the 125 signatures necessary to run to qualify for the ballot.
In the town of Remington, Van Loving, Richard Heflin, Susan Tiffany, Amanda Brooke Hart and Stan Heaney are incumbents seeking re-election for the six-member town council. Newcomers Veronica Meadows, Richard Moxley, Morgan Lewis and Luann Dawn Myatt are also running along with Devada Allison, who was formerly a town councilman.
Current Councilman Evan “Skeet” Ashby will not be running in November and Mayor William Polk, Jr. is running unopposed for another term.
In The Plains, Noah Portugal and Joyce Heflin are running as town council incumbents and Heidi Van Voorhis filed to run for a position on the town council.
Jeremy Falls, the interim sheriff who took over when Bob Mosier resigned his position earlier this year to work for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, is running unopposed for his first full term. Cadence Harper initially filed for the sheriff’s race but withdrew before the deadline.
