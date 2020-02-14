Gray Ghost earns record medals in 2019
Gray Ghost Winery in Amissville finished the 2019 competition season with 121 medals. This is the 17th consecutive year Gray Ghost wines have earned more than 100 medals in international, national and regional competitions. This year’s medal count includes 24 gold, three platinum and five double gold awards.
In addition, Gray Ghost finished the season with gold medal wins on the 2017 Petit Verdot in the prestigious American Wine Society competition and on the 2017 Reserve Chardonnay in the Atlantic Seaboard wine competition.
One of Virginia’s oldest wineries, Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 33 years in Rappahannock County and celebrates its 26th anniversary in 2020.
Gray Ghost Winery is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. The tasting room is open during the winter, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 540-937-4869.
Iva Bella Salon garners regional recognition
Creative director at Iva Bella Salon James Cornwell is extra happy these days.
“We wanted to share with you that we won an awesome award from Northern Virginia Magazine,” said Cornwell adding, “We take it with great pride as they cover salons all over the area, and we are very proud they chose us as one of the Best for 2020! We love our Warrenton family!”
Iva Bella Salon is a collaboration between beauty industry leader James Cornwell and the husband and wife team of business and customer service professionals, Mary Lieb and Lanny Cornwell.
The salon is located in Vint Hill at 7132 Lineweaver Road, Warrenton. Visit www.ivabella.com or call 540-216-3653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.