Local business owners Mollie and Bob Thorsen will appear on “Shark Tank,” a reality show on ABC about entrepreneurs. The episode has already been filmed and will air on Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.
Mollie Thorsen, of Alexandria, is a graduate of Highland School and her father, Bob Thorsen, lives in Warrenton.
Mollie Thorsen said she could not reveal any details about the episode or the application process, but said: “It was such a memorable experience, not only to appear with a product but it’s my dad and I.”
The duo appeared on the show to promote their company, The Little Burros. The company designs and sells proprietary organizing trays – The Burro Buddy and The Original Little Burro - that hold gardening tools and other items. The trays fit onto several sizes of wheelbarrows.
The prototype for The Original Little Burro was built by Bob Thorsen after becoming frustrated with having to walk back and forth to his shed to get tools as he was working in his garden, said Mollie Thorsen. “He built a tray out of cardboard and duct tape,” she said, “and we kind of ran into production with it.”
The Thorsens founded the company in 2013 and have since received several industry awards for their products, including two Retailers Choice Awards at the National Hardware Show. Its products are sold by several major retailers, Lowes, Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and Sam’s Club.
In 2019 the company represented Virginia at the Trump administration’s “Made in America” showcase at the White House.
