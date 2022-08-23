An extremely limited supply of monkeypox vaccine is available to residents of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Fauquier County, according to a news release. The health district is working to ensure that residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox receive one of the two approved vaccinations.
Anyone interested in obtaining a monkeypox vaccination may call the RRHD hotline at 540-308-6072.
The current community risk for the virus is low. Most cases of monkeypox associated with the recent outbreak in the United States have been identified in men who have sex with men, but anyone can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone infected with the virus. Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. This can take several weeks.
In the current outbreak, hospitalizations and deaths from monkeypox are rare, but symptoms can still be painful and interfere with daily activities, according to the health department. Flu-like symptoms are typically the first to appear, including fever, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. Within one to three days, an infected person can develop a rash or sores. The sores go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. They can look like pimples or blisters and may be painful and itchy, the news release said.
The virus spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids during sex, as well as during activities like kissing, hugging, massaging and cuddling. Monkeypox can also spread by sharing materials such as clothing and bedding used by a person with monkeypox. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
Monkeypox is not spread through brief conversations or walking by someone with monkeypox.
The health department recommends that residents with a new or unexplained rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox avoid crowds and close contact with others and seek medical care for further evaluation and testing. The VDH’s monkeypox website can provide more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.