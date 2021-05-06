Like Fauquier, neighboring counties struggle to deal with fill dirt issue

Fauquier County officials have been wrestling for more than three years with landowners who have turned their farms into receiving sites for construction soil and debris. But they are not alone. Loudoun and Prince William have had to deal with the same issues, some of which date back more than 30 years. They too have struggled, just like the officials in Fauquier.
“We tried to do it, once we tried to play nice and come up with a reasonable solution. And we were... basically we've been run over,” said Fauquier County Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, as he and his colleagues adopted a new and tougher fill dirt ordinance on April 8. “This action is our best shot at this point of changing it and making it right for those who've been harmed.”
Like Fauquier, other counties have written stiffer zoning ordinances. Some toughened up their regulation and permitting practices. They have tromped around dirt fill sites, counted dump trucks and served notices of violation to landowners. And all three counties have warned contractors not to deliver dirt to sites under investigation.
But no one has come up with the perfect answer. Appeals and lawsuits have proliferated, while neighbors have complained – and sued – over alleged eyesores, pollution and endangerment to health. In all three counties, the justifications for taking in excess fill dirt – which can earn landowners hefty amounts – are remarkably similar.
“We're trying to do the best job we can with the tools we have,” said Paul Lynch, neighborhood services chief in Prince William’s Department of Public Works.
In Loudoun County, the problem dates back to at least 1989, when Peter Knop, the owner of a 1,200-acre farm just west of Dulles International Airport began taking in woody debris from contractors to build what he said were compost piles for enriching his soil. The county said he was operating a solid waste disposal without a permit and told him to stop. According to court papers, the county engineer threatened at least 10 contractors with legal action if they did not stop delivering to the property. Knop sued, and the case went to the state supreme court, where, on September 20, 1991, the county prevailed.
But Knop had another idea. He began building a mountain using the huge volumes of dirt and debris coming from nearby construction projects. He said he was building an ecological theme park with forests and lakes for paying visitors to enjoy. According to a 1993 Washington Post report, contractors paid Knop $10 a truckload to take their dirt, far less than the rate back then of $50 to $80 at landfills. Thousands of trucks came, and despite what Knop said was initial county opposition, the mountain grew to a height of 170 feet. Loudoun officials said in an email that there have been no recent zoning or erosion complaints about this mountain. It looms high over the Piedmont – though the promised theme park has not yet opened.
In 2015, another Loudoun landowner obtained a permit to build an 18-acre personal recreation field on his farm near Hamilton. Neighbors were horrified when trucks began to haul in dirt and fill, some of it chunks of concrete and asphalt, for a mesa that grew to 20 to 30 feet higher than adjacent properties, 100 feet from their property lines. They were concerned about runoff from the mound onto their land and its potential to pollute streams and groundwater – not to mention its unsightliness.
Loudoun County told the owner, James Gable, to stop. Officials argued, among other things, that the height of what they called a “landfill” was 7 to 14 feet higher than what the county had agreed to. The county is now negotiating with Gable over how to move the excess fill to other parts of the property.
“We are heartsick about this thing,” said Henry Harris, managing partner of the company, Cattail, LC, that owns a neighboring farm. “And we feel the county has failed us.”
Since the Gable Farm controversy, Loudoun has moved to tighten its permitting process to prevent re-occurrences; the county had already amended its zoning code to prevent farms from bringing in fill under the guise of agricultural use. Harris, however, would like to see the county amend its code to specifically address disposal and landfill practices instead of relying on the judgment of permit issuers.
Prince William did amend its codes. In 2013, fighting a proliferation of dump sites, the county sought an opinion from then-Virginia Attorney General Kenneth Cuccinelli on the legality of a zoning ordinance change it wanted to make – to require a special use permit “for the storage of disposal of non-agricultural excavation material” on farms, and to set limits on the fill. The limits were to be 15 truck deliveries in any day or 300 in a year. Cuccinelli said the county had the authority to do so.
When Lynch took his Prince William County job 2014, the new ordinance was in place. He said it had a substantial impact on reducing dirt dumping on county lands, but is not the easiest to enforce. An inspector must spend hours at a dump site, document the trucks entering and leaving, and be able to testify in court as to their contents.
“It takes a fair amount of effort, and it takes a lot of time. And you have to be lucky to be there at the right place at the right time with the right people being able to document the stuff that you need,” Lynch said.
He said that he, too, has followed truckers back to their origins and told their contractors not to take dirt to un-permitted sites. He said that with that and the issuance of zoning citations, the practice has diminished. “Nobody has yet gone to the board of supervisors for a special use permit,” he said.
When, in September, 2018, Fauquier County amended its zoning ordinance to get control of dirt-dumping on private land, its ordinance closely resembled Prince Williams’. The main difference was that Fauquier chose to limit cubic yards of dirt as opposed to truckloads.
That posed difficulties, acknowledged Fauquier’s Chief of Zoning and Development Services Amy Rogers in an interview in March, because it required knowing exactly how much dirt was on each truck to be able to enforce it. “That’s a tough way to go, in my opinion,” said Lynch. “You know, counting trucks is hard enough.”
Last month Fauquier changed its ordinance to one that treats the importation of excess construction dirt as an industrial practice, requiring a special permit. If a landowner claims they are importing dirt for purely agricultural use, the zoning administrator can visit the site and rule on whether the fill is appropriate. As in Loudoun and Prince William, Fauquier officials also have told truckers or contractors not to dump at unpermitted sites.
As a result, Michael Hawkins, who has been taking in fill for what he calls a sod farm in southern Fauquier, has threatened to sue the county officials involved. He says their stopping of deliveries to his property has injured his business.
He did sue the county in 2019 when it cited him for violations of its erosion and sediment control laws -- and he won. The county took matter to the Court of Appeals, which said on April 16 that the matter might belong in the Supreme Court instead. Lawyers are arguing the issue. Hawkins also was cited for violating the old 2018 fill dirt ordinance, appealed to the Board of Zoning Appeals, and lost on April 1. He appealed that ruling. The county is seeking an injunction to stop him from importing fill while the appeals are progressing. A hearing is set for August 24, Hawkins says; meanwhile he continues to take in dirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.