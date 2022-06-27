County residents are heaving a sigh of relief as the most severe storm in recent memory fades into the record books.
The June 22 storm prompted the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors to declare a local state of emergency June 23. The declaration will remain in effect until recovery operations have ended, including time to gather costs beyond operational and cleanup efforts.
The tracking of expenditures associated with the response and recovery has started, said Michael Guditus, emergency manager for the Fauquier County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management.
Guditus said Monday, “Our residents have proven to be extremely resilient and are returning to normal routines. This weather event caused a large number of downed trees and debris, along with widespread power outages, but luckily no injuries occurred as a result of the storm.”
As residents continue to clean up their properties of downed trees and other debris, the Fauquier County Corral Farm Recycling and Waste Facility in Warrenton has waived the typical $5 brush fee for residential brush and extended the waiver through Thursday, July 14.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, 14.83% of county households -- 5,149 customers -- were without power (down from 27.81% at 6 p.m. Thursday -- 9,659 customers).
By Saturday night, only 0.01% of the county was still without power, less than a dozen customers. On Sunday, all three energy providers – Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, Dominion Energy and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative – reported that all customers had been restored. As work continues, spotty outages may occur as crews continue to repair storm damage, reported Guditus.
He added, “We have one road currently closed in the Marshall area: Whiting Road (Va. 722) between Rectortown Road and Old Rectortown Road. It should be open this afternoon. It had power lines down that got repaired yesterday.”
He said that all roads are open in the Town of Warrenton, but residents can expect an occasional lane closure as crews remove trees and clear remaining debris today and in the days to follow.
