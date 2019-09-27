Construction of a new public library in Warrenton should be put back into the five-year capital improvements project plan, according to the Fauquier County Library Board of Trustees. It’s still needed, reason the trustees, and the cost will only increase if it’s delayed.
Construction of a library will cost an estimated $19.8 million by fiscal year 2025, Library Director Maria Del Rosso said during a trustees meeting on Sept. 26. County departments had until Sept. 27 to submit requests for projects for county supervisors to consider early next year when they approve a capital improvements budget. Supervisors will also vote on a new operating budget and set a tax rate.
A new library to replace the one at 11 Winchester St. was removed from the five-year CIP budget early last year and placed in a future years category after a majority of supervisors deemed it not a priority. It remains there at an estimated cost of $14,684,432 million.
“The longer the delay, the cost goes up,” said Del Rosso during the trustees meeting.
The cost of delay is one of the reasons cited in the library trustees’ CIP budget request for building the library within the next five years, along with the additional space it would provide.
The current library has a small parking lot. Seating for patrons and shelf space for books are limited, according to the draft of the CIP budget submission. Wait times for the number of computers that are available has also gone up.
While trustees hope a new Warrenton library will be moved back into the CIP five-year plan, they also voted Sept. 26 to appoint private citizen Doug Larson to raise private funds to help cover construction costs. Larson mounted such an effort two years ago but suspended it and returned donors’ money after supervisors moved a new Warrenton library to the future years category. There was $2.5 million pledged by that time toward a $5 million goal. The money would have supplemented the $10 million in the county budget for library construction.
The trustees will also renew their request to build a library in New Baltimore, a project that’s also in the future years county CIP budget at $9,787,797. In 2013, the supervisors replaced a planned library in New Baltimore with the one planned, but not yet built, in Warrenton.
“It’s still important to people in the eastern part of the county,” Trustees Chairwoman Patricia White said of the New Baltimore proposal.
Besides the library in Warrenton, there are public libraries in Marshall and Bealeton.
The library system will also be submitting an operating budget request in October. The request is expected to include $11,805 to hire a library clerk for the Marshall library in fiscal year 2021; $15,800 to hire an assistant for the Marshall library in fiscal year 2022; $10,000 to connect the library’s electronic resources to a single index/search box on the library website, and $69,700 to hire a young adult librarian during the 2022 fiscal year.
The budget submission is expected to also include a request to replace the monument sign at the Bealeton library (at a cost to be determined) and replace blinds and rugs at the Marshall library (at a cost to be determined). A digital sign for the Bealeton library -- at a cost of $10,000 to install plus a $200 annual fee -- is also proposed. Trust fund or private funding could be used for the Bealeton monument and digital signs.
The budget request is also expected to include $4,750 for window shades at the John Barton Payne building and $2,000 for a white board for the administrative wing in the Warrenton library.
