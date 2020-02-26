Filled with surprising stories of accidental genius and brilliant mistakes, “How We Got to Now: Six Innovations That Made the Modern World” is Fauquier Public Library’s 2020 Community Read selection. In the book, author Steven Johnson explores the history of innovation, tracing facets of modern life from their creation to their unintended consequences. The library expects “How We Got to Now,” a New York Times best seller, to spark a community discussion that considers the future by exploring the past, said a library press release.
Now in its third year, the Community Read campaign encourages county residents to read and discuss the same book for the next several weeks.
“We believe that a community that reads together, grows together,” noted Library Director Maria Del Rosso. “We hope this year’s program will inspire conversations between neighbors, friends, family members or coworkers about the provocative ideas found in ‘How We Got to Now,’ ” she said in the release.
The campaign will include “An Evening with the Author,” Wednesday, April 29, at Highland School’s Rice Theater in Warrenton. Johnson will discuss “How We Got to Now,” answer audience questions and sign copies of his book. Open Book will supply copies, which will be available for purchase at the event.
Advance registration for “An Evening with the Author” is recommended. To register, call 540-422-8532 or go to www.fauquierlibrary.org.
Johnson is the author of 12 books, the host and co-creator of the PBS/BBC series “How We Got to Now” and host of the podcast American Innovations.
Hundreds of copies of “How We Got to Now” are available at all library locations, as well as kits for book clubs. The book’s adaptation for young readers and the PBS/BBC series “How We Got to Now” are also available for checkout.
The library has placed copies of the book at locations throughout the county. In the spirit of a community read, people are encouraged to pick up a copy, read it and pass it along to another reader.
The library has planned additional programs about topics from “How We Got to Now” during March and April, including book club discussions and STEAM programs for tweens. The complete list of Fauquier Community Read events can be found in the program guide, available at all library locations, or at https://fauquierlibrary.org/fauquier-community-read/.
All events are free and open to the public.
Fauquier Community Read is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Fauquier Library, Fauquier Library Board of Trustees, the Nicolaas and Patricia Kortlandt Fund at the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and these community partners: Discovery Publications, Fauquier County Public Schools, FauquierNow.com, Hampton Inn Warrenton, The Open Book, the Fauquier Times, Piedmont Press & Graphics and Warrenton Lifestyle Magazine.
Fauquier Public Library has three locations to serve the citizens of Fauquier County. Visit the website at https://www.fauquierlibrary.org, call or stop by any Fauquier Public Library.
