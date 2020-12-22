Beginning Dec. 28, the three branches of the Fauquier Public Library system will return to curbside-only service. (Libraries are already closed through Dec. 27 for Christmas.) The library buildings in Warrenton, Marshall and Bealeton had been open to the public since August after being closed from March through June.
Residents wishing to check out books or other materials may call ahead to reserve the materials and pick them up from a staging area outside each branch.
Library hours will remain 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. All library branches are closed on Sundays.
Returns will be accepted 24 hours per day, seven days per week at book drop-off boxes. Materials will be cleaned and returned to circulation three days later.
Members of the Fauquier County Library Board made the decision Monday, according to Maria Del Rosso, the library system’s director.
Del Rosso cited rising numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the health district as a reason for the decision. And, she said, “We also see rising numbers of customers visit the library without masks. … As dedicated as we are to providing library service, we have reached the point where full service is too great a risk to both customers and staff.”
Members of the board will reconsider the decision early next month, she said, adding, “One possibility may be to open the library to the public by appointment only, an option that some libraries in Virginia are currently offering.”
More information about current library services is available here.
