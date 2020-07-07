Public computers at the Fauquier Public Library branches in Warrenton, Bealeton and Marshall are now available by appointment, according to a July 6 blog post on the FPL website. However, library buildings remain otherwise closed.
Appointments for computer sessions lasting 90 minutes are available Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Libraries are closed on Sundays. A mask is required to enter the building, and masks will be provided to anyone who does not have one.
Curbside service continues to be available at each of the three library locations, and a variety of online programs are accessible. Wi-Fi is also still available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
More information about current library operations can be found here.
