Fauquier County Public Schools choose library books based on students’ ages and interests, reviews and other factors, but does not shy away from controversial topics, Kim Ritter, supervisor of library and media services, said.
Ritter outlined in detail the process for choosing books at a recent Fauquier County School Board meeting, after board member Susan Pauling (Center District) asked about the policies for choosing books for school libraries.
“I requested the library presentation so that both the school board and our community would have a clearer understanding of how library books are selected and the process for which library resources may be reconsidered,” Pauling wrote in an email.
“My request was also prompted because I had received several emails and phone calls regarding materials in our libraries, and I felt it was important to be transparent and discuss this matter publicly for our community,” Pauling wrote.
Ritter told Pauling, other members of the school board, school officials and a large crowd at the meeting, “Librarians cannot defend the content. We cannot defend an author’s work, but we can tell you the process by which it was selected.
“The goal is to provide access to sources which will provide insight into human values, appreciation of the spiritual and joy in the beautiful,” Ritter said.
The school division is open to discussions with parents, Ritter said. “We are all on the same team,” she told the school board. COVID and its accompanying turmoil might have thrown a wrench into that communication, she said. “But as librarians, I can say that we invite parents to come in and have conversations with us about the books that are in our libraries. Absolutely.”
The process
The Fauquier County Public Schools Division is too small to have a separate department that chooses books, Ritter said. Instead, librarians at each school choose books, allowing them to tailor choices to the needs of their students.
Some books are certain to be controversial, Ritter said, but that does not keep librarians from buying them. Books that include sexual incidents or content are subject to “a stern test” of literary merit and value, community standards and whether they present life “in its true proportions.”
Ritter noted that school libraries serve students from pre-K through 12th grade — very young children to adults — and the school libraries will reflect that wide age range. “Every book has its reader, but not every book is for every reader,” Ritter said.
“Anything can be controversial, so we have to address that,” she said. For example, in some middle schools, she said, certain books might be reserved for 8th-graders only, because the content is not appropriate for the 6th-graders or 7th-graders who also attend middle schools.
At high schools, some students are 18 years old, legally adults, while rising freshmen are often just 14 years old. All of that must be taken into consideration.
Every child should be able to find books in the library that mirror their reality, provide insight into the lives of other people and offer a doorway to new experiences, Ritter said.
“I think that’s one of the things they taught us in library school,” said Ritter, “and it’s true. Every book is not for every reader, but we want to do our best by putting the best (books) in the hands of students.”
Pauling was clear in her email that the conversation around books was not about “book banning,” but about making families aware of their options. “Now that parents are aware that sensitive content exists in our libraries, it is up to each family to determine if their child can have access,” she said in her email.
This is the process Ritter outlined at the meeting for keeping books out of students’ hands.
Step 1: Talk to the librarian at your children’s school
Any parent who does not want their children to read a specific title in their school library can contact the school’s librarian, who in turn will put the children’s names on a list that prohibits them from checking out the book.
At the elementary level, “We have parents who tell us, ‘Don’t check out scary books to our students.’”That is easily done, Ritter said.
Step 2: Ask for a school-based review
If that per pupil-approach does not satisfy parents, a librarian or teacher will outline the steps for filing an official complaint, including submitting a request for reconsideration to the librarian or school principal. From there, a committee will be formed that includes an administrator, teachers and school community members. All committee members must read the entire book and all supporting documentation. The committee’s decision will be delivered to the building principal. The policy does not include a deadline.
The book will remain in the library while the review is under way. At the high school level, there is a shared catalog, so removing a book from one high school library would remove it from all high schools. A book removed from elementary school libraries could be moved to the middle school level.
Step 3: Appeal to superintendent
If a parent objects to the outcome of the school review, the school principal will submit a Request for Reconsideration of Learning Resources form to the Associate Superintendent for Instruction, Major Warner, who could not be reached for comment this week.
Warner would appoint a committee of five to seven people, including a teacher, a parent and a member of the business or professional community. A public hearing would be required. A decision must be made within 60 days. The decision would apply only to the grade level for which the material is being challenged.
Step 4: Appeal to school board
People who disagree with the superintendent’s decision can appeal to the school board, which must announce the challenge at a public session and decide a book’s fate within 30 days.The decision is final. If the board decides to remove a book, it remains off the shelves of all school libraries for three full school years.
