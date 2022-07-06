Sex and profanity: “Materials with accents on sex shall be subjected to a stern test of literary merit and reality by the media specialist who shall take into consideration the community, the laws and the accepted public moral standards. While libraries would not in any case include the sensational, overdramatic or pornographic, the appearance of sexual incidents or profanity shall not automatically disqualify a book. Rather the decision shall be made on the basis of whether the book presents life in its true proportions, whether circumstances are realistically dealt with and whether the book is of literary value. Factual material of an educational nature on the level of the reader shall be included in the literary collections.”