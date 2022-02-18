Liberty takes third at region wrestle meet, states next this weekend

Thanks to the weight of numbers, Sherando continued its banner year at Saturday’s Class 4 Region C tournament at Fauquier.
With 13 grapplers in regional action, the Warriors rolled to the title with 178 points. Loudoun County, the Dulles District winner, had 12 qualifiers, and was second with 159. Liberty was third with 125 in the 16-team day-long event, which was moved to Fauquier from Liberty due to a logistics issue.
Next were James Wood (110.5), Dominion (104), Broad Run (80), Handley (78), Fauquier (67), Rock Ridge (62), Kettle Run (56), Millbrook (55), Loudoun Valley (46), Tuscarora (32), Heritage (23.5), Lightridge (21), Park View (0).
Sherando is sending nine wrestlers and Loudoun County seven and Liberty five to this weekend's two-day Class 4 state tournament at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Kettle Run and Fauquier also will have three each.
Liberty finished with a pair of regional champions in 126-pound Foster Cardinale and Royce Hall at 170. Fauquier's Kingsley Menifee won at 182 pounds.
Sherando paced the field with three winners. Loudoun County, Broad Run and James Wood all had two victors, while Handley and Dominion both had one.
Liberty had numerous successes but experienced some disappointments in it's tournament.
The Eagles advanced three to the finals. First up was Foster Cardinale, who barely broke sweat en route to his gold medal. He pinned his quarterfinal and semifinal foes in 22 and 37 seconds, respectively. In the finals, Tommy Koener of Sherando did not wrestle for an injury default.
"Foster is just an animal," Liberty coach Wes Hawkins said appreciatively .”He's the best kid in the gym."
Cardinale was the favorite to win last year's state title at 120 pounds, but he missed the season after knee surgery in a preseason injury. The Cornell University commit has responded with a vengeance this season.
Hawkins is just a high on gold medalist Hall.
The defending state champion at 195 pounds, required a mere 30 seconds to dispatch Dominion's George Hasawsay in the championship round. He recorded a quick takedown and a few more seconds to flatten Hasaway totally for the fall. The result was Hall's third pin of the day.
"He's another animal," said Hawkins, adding he has bumps and bruises after recently taking on the role as Hall's practice partner.
"We've been beating and banging in the room for the last three weeks. I'm going to the chiropractor Monday," Hawkins said with a laugh.
Noah Hall was Liberty's third finalist, meeting Sherado's Keagan Judd in the championship round for the second straight week at 145. Judd won, 4-0, at the district level and tallied the first takedown to lead 2-1 after one period. The Warrior scored a second-period, but Hall escaped to cut the margin to 4-2 before Judd scored a takedown at the buzzer for a 6-2 count.
Judd then registered a three-point near fall move before Hall made strong comeback that fell short in the 9-6 decision.
"Hopefully, we'll get him again in the state tournament." Hawkins said. "Noah just had a couple of letdowns, and the kid took advantage of them. [Judd] is a good wrestler."
The Eagles also have two fourth-place finishers headed to the state meet in Brian Cox (106) and Kavon Bumbrey (220).
Cox had two pins in his four matches, while Bumbrey had to battle after losing in the opening round. He scored a fall and win a narrow 4-2 decision in the match that guaranteed the state berty.Then he dropped an 11-5 decision in the battle for third.
(subhead)
Menifee, Kuhns lead Falcons
Menifee, the 182-pound state silver medalist in 2021, notched two pins to set up his rematch with Kettle Run's Abram Chumley, Menifee posted an 11-1 major decision for the district crown. Saturday was a different story as the contest was a slower tactical affair.
Following two scoreless periods, Menifee went into the down position to start the third. He recorded an escape and takedown for a 3-0 edge. While in control, Menifee lifted the Cougar high and brought him own hard on his back, leading the Kettle Run faithful to shout loudly for an illegal body slam and a penalty point without results.
The athletic trainers briefly attended to Chumley before the match restarted. He immediately made a strong move off the bottom, leading to a reversal and cutting the lead to 3-2.
"I was proud of Abram. He didn't stop or let it faze him," Kettle Run coach Mike Foy said.
Menifee had a later escape and held on for the 4-2 win.
"I thought Abram wrestled a great match. Hopefully, we'll get one more crack at him," Foy added.
"I think Kettle Run did a nice job of game planning for Kingsley," said Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said. "It's definitely been a lot closer each time, but it's good for [Menifee] to get pushed.
"I expect a state championship out of him."
Falcon Reece Kuhns finished with a silver medal at 152 pounds in a high-scoring 17-10 loss to Broad Run's Tyler Staub. Kuhns led early, but a reversal and a three-point near fall by Staub dug too deep of a hole.
"He got a little off balance," Hoffman said of his senior. "Reece is always pushing the pace. He's been doing his best wrestling the last two weeks. I think he has a really good chance at states."
Hoffman also is excited with Leo Rodriguez, who qualified for the state level in his first year in wrestling.
"[He] came into this tournament after winning the district, and now he s going to the state. He did all this after only three months in the sport," Hoffman praised.
(subhead)
Cougars are pinners
Kettle Run's Foy recently said he always considers his teams to be pinners. Exhibit A came Saturday.
His three state qualifiers earned an 8-3 cumulative mark, with all of the victories coming via fall. Chumley had falls in his first two matches. Bronze medalists Nate Hardesty (106 pounds) and Ryan Cruger (138) both did him one better.
Both won their first match with a pin before dropping their championship semifinal bouts. Hardesty and Cruger then capped their tournaments with two straight pins.
[Cruger] is the type who is capable of pinning anyone. He is a cradle machine," Foy said, adding on Hardesty. ""A lot of intensity. He wrestled great."
"Hopefully, all three get on the podium at the states," Foy said of placing sixth or higher in the 16-man bracket.
