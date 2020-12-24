Due to the pandemic, high school football recruits like Liberty’s Jordan Woodson were deprived of campus visits, making this the most difficult recruiting period in memory.
But the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle feels lucky to find a fit, signing with Monmouth (N.J.) University last week.
“I picked Monmouth because they were willing to give me a chance from the beginning by blessing me with an early offer,” said Woodson. “I appreciated the consistent communication and them checking on not only me, but also my family during the pandemic.”
Located in West Long Branch, New Jersey, Monmouth is a Division 1 FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program competing in the Big South Conference.The Hawks made the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 2019 under coach Kevin Callahan and have sent six players to the NFL.
He said he saw Monmouth on an unofficial visit and committed in September. The first team all-Northwestern District and Region 4 selection said he also had an offer from Georgetown, with other possibilities.
Due to COVID-19, college programs struggled with their roster decisions, with many holding spots for transfers or seniors retaining eligibility. “I had several visits and camps planned over the summer, but everything was canceled,” said Woodson.
Asked about the pandemic-marred year, Woodson said, “I miss going to school, Friday night lights and seeing my friends. This is a year that will go down in history and we are all a part of it so I have just been trying to stay healthy and wear my dang mask!”
His senior year will be only six games due to the abbreviated schedule, but he’ll don his No. 52 and cause more havoc. “I wish things were different, but I love my teammates and coaches and I am counting down the days until I can put on that blue jersey,” he said.
