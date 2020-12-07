Liberty High girls lacrosse goalie Emily Markley will play next season at Washington College in Chestertown, Md.
The senior was recruited by NCAA Division I, II and III schools, but chose D-III Washington for academic, financial and lacrosse reasons.
“It is an excellent academic school with programs that Emily is interested in,” said her mother Lynne Markley, who said the offer included a generous academic scholarship package.
”The program is nationally ranked and the campus is beautiful,” she said.
Located in Chestertown, a quaint colonial town across the Chesapeake Bay, Washington plays in the Centennial Conference, which is composed of highly-regarded liberal arts colleges including Bryn Mawr, Dickinson, Franklin & Marshall, Gettysburg, Haverford, McDaniel, Muhlenberg, Swarthmore and Ursinus, along with Johns Hopkins, which competes in Division I in men’s and women’s lacrosse.
Markley is excited to play for head coach Kate Fowler, who was an all-tournament goalie on Hamilton College’s 2008 NCAA D-III women’s lacrosse championship team and has a strong background with goalies and defenses.
The Washington women’s lacrosse team went 2-3 last season.
LHS girls lacrosse coach Amy Lacey praised Markley for her reaction time and focus.
“I’m excited for Emily to be able to play at the next level. She has the drive, work ethic, passion, and talent it’s going to take. I’m happy she found somewhere that all the pieces feel right and that her hard work has paid off,” said Lacey.
Markley’s sophomore year was her first on varsity and only her second year playing lacrosse. Markley had 23 loose balls controlled, seven forced turnovers, and a save percentage of 43%.
Her junior year was lost to the pandemic, with Markley set to excel as a senior this spring.
