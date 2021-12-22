You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Liberty High senior wins national livestock judging competition

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_4H salem sifford.jpeg

Fauquier 4-H’er Salem Sifford brough home multiple awards from the North American International Livestock Exposition in Kentucky, including the top individual award in the livestock judging contest.

 Courtesy photo

Liberty High School senior Salem Sifford won the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest Nov. 16, beating out competitors from across the country. She also competed on the Virginia 4-H state livestock judging team, helping her team attain reserve champion status at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are so proud of Salem and pleased to present her as the first All American from Fauquier County 4-H,” said a press release from the Fauquier County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension. “Salem’s strengths as a livestock judge stem from years of practice and a keen ability to justify her decisions about livestock placings.”

photo_ft_news_4H livestock judging team.jpg

The Virginia 4-H state livestock judging team came in second place in the overall competition at the North American International Livestock Exposition last month.

The national judging contest tests participants on their ability to evaluate several different types of livestock. “They have to learn to identify different breeds of livestock, compare livestock for their merit and value as either breeding or market animals, and determine desirable characteristics and faults of animals,” the press release said.

g basketball_Liberty vs Brentsville-5_LHS Salem Sifford_20211214.jpg

Salem Sifford also plays varsity basketball for Liberty High School.

“Successful participants in these national contests put in years of hard work. They are able to make complex decisions based on available information, defend their decisions in a well-organized manner and communicate effectively.”

A longtime 4-H’er, Sifford is the president of both the C.L. Payne chapter of the FFA and the Farm Tails 4-H Club. She has competed for years as a member of the Fauquier 4-H livestock judging, stockmen’s and cattle-working teams and participates regularly in the annual Fauquier 4-H livestock show-and-sales.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..