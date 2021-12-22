Liberty High senior wins national livestock judging competition

Liberty High School senior Salem Sifford won the National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest Nov. 16, beating out competitors from across the country. She also competed on the Virginia 4-H state livestock judging team, helping her team attain reserve champion status at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
“We are so proud of Salem and pleased to present her as the first All American from Fauquier County 4-H,” said a press release from the Fauquier County office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension. “Salem’s strengths as a livestock judge stem from years of practice and a keen ability to justify her decisions about livestock placings.”
The national judging contest tests participants on their ability to evaluate several different types of livestock. “They have to learn to identify different breeds of livestock, compare livestock for their merit and value as either breeding or market animals, and determine desirable characteristics and faults of animals,” the press release said.
“Successful participants in these national contests put in years of hard work. They are able to make complex decisions based on available information, defend their decisions in a well-organized manner and communicate effectively.”
A longtime 4-H’er, Sifford is the president of both the C.L. Payne chapter of the FFA and the Farm Tails 4-H Club. She has competed for years as a member of the Fauquier 4-H livestock judging, stockmen’s and cattle-working teams and participates regularly in the annual Fauquier 4-H livestock show-and-sales.
