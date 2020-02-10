Fauquier County Public Schools announced that Carrie Linebaugh, mathematics and special education teacher at Liberty High School, has been selected by the Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development as the Region IV recipient of the 2020 IMPACT Award.
“Recipients of this prestigious award show evidence of excellence in teaching and make a positive and meaningful impact on the achievements of others,” school division officials said in a news release.
“The IMPACT award makes me feel like a cheerleader at the top of a pyramid. I’m in the spotlight, but the bases and spotters are the reason I got flung up there. Teaching is teamwork, and my team has major muscles,” Linebaugh said in the news release.
Several educators, parents, and students nominated Linebaugh “for her passion, energy and commitment to education and for challenging her students, her colleagues and herself every day to move beyond the status quo,” according to the news release.
Liberty High School Principal Sam Cox wrote in his nomination letter, “Our community has been fortunate to witness Carrie Linebaugh’s dedication to teaching and learning. Mrs. Linebaugh is vested in her students’ lives in and out of school and dedicated to preparing students to pursue their dreams through her teaching of Mathematics and the Teachers for Tomorrow courses. This school community- students, teachers, parents and families are better due to her positive energy, expertise, and enthusiasm.”
Carolyn Leach, a teacher at Ritchie Elementary, also nominated Linebaugh, who was her son’s Algebra I and AFDA teacher at Liberty.
In her nomination, Leach wrote, “The students that take this [Teachers for Tomorrow] class are also becoming energized by her positivity about the teaching profession. In the words of my son, who has graduated, ‘You can tell that Mrs. Linebaugh loves teaching and everything she does is for her students.’”
Teachers for Tomorrow student and Liberty High School senior, Madison Serttas, credits Linebaugh for her decision to pursue a career in education.
“The growth mindset Mrs. Linebaugh carries herself with is infectious and has allowed me to feel more confident in my abilities to achieve goals I set for myself,” wrote Serttas. “Mrs. Linebaugh has had a considerable impact on my decision to pursue a career in teaching. She helps me push aside thoughts of doubt and makes me feel as though I am capable of becoming a teacher just as impactful as she has been in my life.”
According to VASCD Executive Director Laurie McCullough, Linebaugh is one of seven Virginia educators who are receiving the IMPACT Award in 2020, including an assistant superintendent in Greene County and principal in Rockingham County.
IMPACT award winners will be honored at a luncheon in February in Richmond, where invitees include members of the Virginia Board of Education and State Superintendent James Lane.
