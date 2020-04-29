Liberty High School Principal Sam Cox said he was overwhelmed when he saw the folder that had 30 pages of comments and stories from those who nominated him for the 2019-2020 Principal of the Year for Fauquier County Public Schools. He was notified of the award during a Liberty High School virtual faculty meeting on April 17.
“When you open up the folder, there are these amazing letters. One letter was a hand-written note from one of our kiddos with down’s syndrome. He wrote that ‘He helps keep me out of trouble…. I like his funny jokes… He is kind.’
“This is the kind of thing I exist for, helping kids make their day just a little bit better, helping them get to the next level. I can talk to a teacher, talk with their parents, help them to get along with their peers, give them a reference to continue on in life, to go on to college or a job. Anything I can do to help them meet their challenges.”
Cox said he was surprised and humbled to receive the Principal of the Year award. “When you’re a public servant, you’re not seeking recognition. Serving the public is often thankless; it can be tiring, exhausting, but it’s a labor of love. I do it to serve the greater good.”
Cox learned early on in his career that he was all in when it came to interacting with his students. “I’m very involved with our kids. That’s the crux of what I do.”
He remembered that when he was growing up, “My principals didn’t know who I was.”
As head of school himself, Cox attends band concerts and track meets when he can. When he shows up at the Bealeton Christmas Parade to cheer on the Liberty Band or is seen running the streets around the school after hours, he exudes positivity.
Cox has spent his entire career in Fauquier County Public Schools, serving as band director and assistant marching band director from 1990 to 1998 at Marshall Junior High School, Coleman Elementary, Ritchie Elementary, Marshall Middle School and Fauquier High School. In 1998, he stepped into administration as the assistant principal at M.M. Pierce Elementary and then Marshall Middle School in 2004. From 2004 to 2014, he worked as Liberty’s assistant principal before taking the principal job.
He said he has worked in schools with completely different cultures. “I learned how different a building could be depending on who was in that number one spot. That person influences the entire school culture.”
At M.M. Pierce Elementary School, when Cox was the assistant principal, “Betty Putnam was the principal. Being under her loving, kind, accepting influence showed me it’s OK to show compassion, to be caring, helpful and loving.”
When he was at Marshall Middle School, Cox saw the culture change overnight with a new principal. At first, he said, "the culture was ‘no, no, no, don’t do that.’ Then the culture was ‘yes, why don’t you try that?’ ”
Cox applied that “why don’t you try that” approach last fall when he instituted “one lunch” at Liberty High School. The idea is that students get one hour for lunch to spend any way they like – doing homework, visiting a teacher, practicing for a band concert, or just hanging out with friends.
It is unstructured, and for Cox, it was scary. The teachers had brought him the idea and he said, “I thought, ‘Gosh, how can we do that?’ I don’t like chaos. It was an enormous risk.
“The first day, we had a brawl. Those absolute knuckleheads. Many of the seniors I talked to said, ‘We can’t do this.’
“It turned out, that was a fluke. We talked about it and worked through the problems. By the time schools closed in March the seniors were telling me we could never go back to lunch shifts. The kids loved it. ‘It allows us to continue our connections,’ they said.”
Last summer, Cox took another risk. One of his assistant principals wanted to try for a $50,000 Innovation grant through the Virginia Department of Education. “It was an enormous amount of work, but we got the grant,” he said.
According to the Virginia DOE, the grant -- awarded to only five school divisions in the state -- was provided for the 2019-2020 school year “to develop or implement programs that promote critical thinking, creative thinking, collaboration, communication, and citizenship while preparing students for careers and postsecondary education.”
The goal of the funding is to enable high schools to “reimagine the high school experience,” said Cox. “We were teaching some of the same classes I took in high school. You wouldn’t do that in any other profession. You shouldn’t use the same techniques you used 30 years ago.”
Liberty will be offering some new courses next year as a result of the grant. “The majority of our kids go into the workforce after high school. I’d love to be able to get them hooked up with a job while they are still here. Shadowing, internships are all things we can do if we tap into our community resources.”
As Cox looks ahead to next year, his focus on innovation is going to be important. “Next year isn’t very far away, and the virus isn’t going anywhere. Are we going to be doing virtual instruction in the fall?” he asked.
He admitted that some students really struggle trying to learn on their own. “Kids need their teachers. If it’s going to be virtual, many are going to need one-on-one instruction. And every student has to have a device, every student has to have internet.”
Cox said he has “both ends of the spectrum in my house. I have two boys. One is very intelligent, but has no motivation. The other is very motivated, but he needs that teacher sitting with him.”
Cox said, “At Liberty, we’ve hired great, kid-centered people. Some of our teachers have been spending all day online with their kids.”
He said it’s been eye-opening watching what his teachers have been doing to engage students. He talked about a virtual coffee house he watched recently, where kids read poetry and shared over Zoom. “I thought, ‘wow, we can really do this.’ It was inspirational.”
He said he reached out to Liberty’s theater teacher about the possibility of doing a virtual theater showcase.
Cox is worried that the school division is not going to be able to give its seniors the graduation ceremony they deserve. “What are we going to do with our graduates? Can we bring them into the stadium one at a time with their families? I am thinking about it all the time.”
Even in a pandemic, Cox is an optimist. “I’m very fortunate,” he said. “We are healthy and well. We just gotta keep the ship afloat and moving at some speed, anyway.”
Robin Earl
