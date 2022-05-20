photo_ft_news_LHS grad 18_052522.jpg

Olivia Stith gave her fellow seniors an appropriate sendoff with a short concert of top hits from the last four years.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

High school graduation isn’t about one person; it’s about a whole class of students who have worked and played together, learned and struggled together for four years. But for a few glorious moments, Liberty High School’s graduation May 19 was all about Olivia Stith.

photo_ft_news_LHS grad 15_052522.jpg

The Liberty High School class of 2022.

The vivacious senior interrupted Principal Sam Cox’s speech to the graduates with a mini-concert that had the crowd on their feet. Clearly at home in front of the mic, Stith entertained her fellow graduates and their families, LHS faculty and administrators with several songs popular during their time at LHS. A small band of LHS musicians backed her up.

The COVID pandemic seemed to be lingering in the air Thursday night at Jiffy Lube Live. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck spoke about “perhaps the most difficult two years in the history of education,” and how proud he was of the students for making it through months of uncertainty, remote learning and isolation. He also reminded the audience about what a difficult time it has been for teachers, and thanked students for their support of those tireless educators.

photo_ft_news_LHS grad 4_052522.jpg

Liberty High School seniors file in under the tent at Jiffy Lube Live.

Cox joked about time management and technology lessons learned out of necessity and endless days spent in sweatpants.

Student Council Association President Samara Brooks celebrated each student’s individuality and Liberty’s inclusive approach to education. She used a stick to celebrate each student’s individual “shtick” and encouraged students to continue to be their authentic selves, no matter what. Brooks lived this philosophy; she was one of the founders of LHS’s Black Student Union, which she described as a “safe space” for everyone.

She also acknowledged that students would not encounter universal acceptance as they ventured out into the world, but said that they should remain true to themselves nevertheless.

photo_ft_news_LHS grad 5_052522.jpg

Liberty High School seniors file in under the tent at Jiffy Lube Live.
photo_ft_news_LHS grad 7_052522.jpg

Audience members were enthusiastically supportive of the graduates.
photo_ft_news_LHS grad 8_052522.jpg

Admittedly, some of the audience members were more enthusiastic than most.
photo_ft_news_LHS grad 22_052522.jpg

Students were all smiles after accepting their diplomas from Teacher of the Year Kasey Willoughby.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.