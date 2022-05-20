High school graduation isn’t about one person; it’s about a whole class of students who have worked and played together, learned and struggled together for four years. But for a few glorious moments, Liberty High School’s graduation May 19 was all about Olivia Stith.
The vivacious senior interrupted Principal Sam Cox’s speech to the graduates with a mini-concert that had the crowd on their feet. Clearly at home in front of the mic, Stith entertained her fellow graduates and their families, LHS faculty and administrators with several songs popular during their time at LHS. A small band of LHS musicians backed her up.
The COVID pandemic seemed to be lingering in the air Thursday night at Jiffy Lube Live. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck spoke about “perhaps the most difficult two years in the history of education,” and how proud he was of the students for making it through months of uncertainty, remote learning and isolation. He also reminded the audience about what a difficult time it has been for teachers, and thanked students for their support of those tireless educators.
Cox joked about time management and technology lessons learned out of necessity and endless days spent in sweatpants.
Student Council Association President Samara Brooks celebrated each student’s individuality and Liberty’s inclusive approach to education. She used a stick to celebrate each student’s individual “shtick” and encouraged students to continue to be their authentic selves, no matter what. Brooks lived this philosophy; she was one of the founders of LHS’s Black Student Union, which she described as a “safe space” for everyone.
She also acknowledged that students would not encounter universal acceptance as they ventured out into the world, but said that they should remain true to themselves nevertheless.
