Carrie Linebaugh, mathematics and special education teacher at Liberty High School -- and newly crowned 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year -- wasn’t expecting the honor. She called into a faculty meeting via Zoom on April 17 and heard the news. “I think I had peanut butter on my face from breakfast,” she admitted.
“It was awesome, a very fitting ‘ceremony,’ since I know LHS takes me as I am and thinks I'm just fine. I loved it,” Linebaugh said.
Superintendent David Jeck, who announced the Fauquier County School Division award, said, “Mrs. Linebaugh has emerged as a state-wide model for inclusive instruction.”
Linebaugh said she started out at Liberty eight years ago as a special ed teacher. Her students are “high-functioning,” and follow a general education curriculum and earn a standard diploma. She said her small group classrooms can include general education as well as special education students.
Teachers for Tomorrow
Linebaugh began also teaching the Teachers for Tomorrow course last year and has continued to evolve the program. The course, designed to grow teachers locally, serves as an introduction to a career in education.
“The Teachers for Tomorrow class gives me a chance to pull back the curtain on what it means to be a teacher,” Linebaugh said. “You don’t have to know you want to be a teacher to take the class. Some kids decide ‘yes,’ and for some, it’s a ‘nope.’ I think learning how to be a teacher is learning how to be a good human being.”
“Great teachers give their students space to work, space to maneuver, space to explore and they allow their students to make mistakes,” wrote Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lauren Milburn. “Carrie has empowered her students by creating these conditions. Not all students who take Teachers for Tomorrow are convinced that they will become a teacher; however, they are given the freedom to make decisions that help shape their future path.”
Linebaugh also co-leads the new teacher mentor program at Liberty. LHS principal Sam Cox, wrote, “She knows that many times we can learn more from those new to teaching than those of us who have been here a while! She models LHS tenets of leadership, high expectations and service and by her actions encourages others to do the same.”
He added, “Carrie is a phenomenal teacher. I mean, the best of the best. She is amazing at engaging students and she is always the first person to volunteer to help faculty and staff.”
Linebaugh earned a bachelor’s degree in health science from James Madison University in 2002 and a master’s degree in special education from the University of Virginia in 2006. Before joining LHS, she was a special education teacher at Longfellow Middle School in Fairfax County and a stay-at-home mom.
The IMPACT Award
Linebaugh was recently selected by the Virginia Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development as the Region IV recipient of the 2020 IMPACT Award. Recipients of this award show evidence of excellence in teaching and make a positive and meaningful impact on the achievements of others.
“Even the state of Virginia recognizes her talent and expertise,” Jeck said during the Teacher of the Year announcement.
“The IMPACT award makes me feel like a cheerleader at the top of a pyramid. I’m in the spotlight, but the bases and spotters are the reason I got flung up there. Teaching is teamwork, and my team has major muscles,” said Linebaugh when she learned of the award.
Carolyn Leach, a teacher at Ritchie Elementary, was one of the parents who nominated Linebaugh for the Impact Award. In her nomination, Leach wrote, “The students that take this [Teachers for Tomorrow] class are also becoming energized by her positivity about the teaching profession. In the words of my son, who has graduated, ‘You can tell that Mrs. Linebaugh loves teaching and everything she does is for her students.’ ”
Teachers for Tomorrow student and Liberty High School senior Madison Serttas credits Linebaugh for her decision to pursue a career in education. “The growth mindset Mrs. Linebaugh carries herself with is infectious and has allowed me to feel more confident in my abilities to achieve goals I set for myself,” wrote Serttas. “Mrs. Linebaugh has had a considerable impact on my decision to pursue a career in teaching. She helps me push aside thoughts of doubt and makes me feel as though I am capable of becoming a teacher just as impactful as she has been in my life.”
Co-teaching initiative
A pioneer in the area of co-teaching, Linebaugh was chosen as a role model for the Virginia Co-Teaching Initiative. Teams from schools across the state were encouraged to visit her classroom to observe the co-teaching model in action. In a co-teaching relationship, a general education teacher partners with a specialist, like one who is certified in teaching students with learning disabilities.
“I'm so proud of LHS's special education department and co-teaching initiative,” said Linebaugh. “I can't begin to describe my growth as an educator with my co-teacher friends.”
When Linebaugh stumbled into teaching after college, she described it as being like an actor jumping on stage for the first time. ”You are tentative at first, and then all of a sudden, the crowd gets it, and you're moving, and it's exciting and creative and totally opposite of a boring job,” she said.
“I love the thousands of moving parts in a school and how each day is different. The dynamic of colleagues, bosses, curriculum and especially students; what's not to love?” Linebaugh said.
“We as teachers are incredibly important, but we cannot fool ourselves to think we are the only important component in a student's life,” Linebaugh said. “Each student is a complex web, full of experiences and moments that shape their place in this world.
“Every day, I get to exclaim ‘TA-DA!’ to dozens of kids and be the gate-opener to this big beautiful world. There's so much to see, and I love being a part of their travels.”
Linebaugh admitted that COVID-19 has thrown a pretty significant wrench into the school year, but, she said, “Education will always be continuing. Whether it’s building something in the backyard or learning online. Teachers keep being teachers. Those relationships continue.”
