Golf is suddenly the “in” sport at Liberty High School
In their third year as co-coaches, former Eagle golfers Montana Gleason and Rusty Markley welcome 22 golfers – way up from the six that played in 2020 (actually played in spring 2021 due to COVID), their first season, and up from the 17 of last year.
The squad features five freshmen, five sophomores, nine juniors and only three seniors.
No. 1 player Lliam Collins is leading the resurgence. The junior shot 83 at the season-opening Curly Licklider and has emerged as a force at the top of the lineup.
Collins, who also plays baseball and basketball, “is good enough to play in college,” says coach Gleason.
Collins is at the center of a vigorous player recruiting campaign, as he has enticed his younger brother Eli, a talented freshman, to join the team. Lliam also got juniors Braden Perry, Cole Ryan and Hayden Hardcastle to come out.
And other Eagle golfers are getting their friends to swing a club, too. For example, No. 2 player Evan Earhart recruited Mitzli Flore and Zack Demers to the squad. R.C. Sturgeon and J.T. Utterback recruited Devon Hash; Tre Hale recruited Will Beach and Travis Ferguson recruited Dylan McDonald.
There are three girls on the team: senior Natalie Taylor, sophomore Amity Vincent and freshman Caitlyn Pettigrew.
“All the kids have very good swings, especially the girls. The boys won’t admit it, but these girls will beat their butts,” predicted coach Gleason, who says freshman Pettigrew, who plays at The Gauntlet Golf Club in nearby Fredericksburg, “has a lot of potential.”
Vincent almost had a hole in one in a meet recently at Fauquier Springs.
Markley said the mix of girls has been great for the team dynamic. “Everyone seems much more in line. It’s more mellow,” he said.
Both coaches are quite young themselves, although the players don’t see it that way.
“They like to remind us how old we are,” said Markley, 24.
Markley played golf for four years at Liberty, graduating in 2016. He went on to play three years at the University of Lynchburg, graduating in 2020. He’s been a long-term substitute teacher and will be starting a new job soon.
Gleason, 23, works remotely as a developer for a data company in McLean. He graduated from Penn State Harrisburg in 2020. He played golf there and at Liberty and has also taught golf at Fauquier Springs Country Club and the Irish Golf Academy.
With 22 players, the coaches run practice in two segments at Fauquier Springs Country Club. The older group comes first at 3 p.m., with the younger players coming later.
The core of the team are the Collins brothers, with Lliam No. 1 and Eli No. 3, and No. 2 Earhart. All return next year.
A 6-foot-3 junior, Earhart is the team’s long drive champ. “Evan is a power hitter. He can drive it through the back of the driving range at Fauquier Springs. He’s all about power and has worked a lot on it,” said Gleason.
The Eagles are still searching for four consistent scorers in each meet, but with 22 on the squad, including a solid core already, the ingredients for success are in place.
“We think that they have a lot of potential. We need to get to the point of where we’re competing,” said Gleason. “They’re all maturing as golfers.”
Both coaches realize lifting the program is a work in progress. They try to teach the players to bounce back from poor holes and play smart.
“They don’t need to make it all up at once and try to hit the miracle shot,” said Markley, echoing a tip relevant to golfers of all skill levels.
