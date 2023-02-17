Two devastating receivers are better than one, as the Liberty High football team proved last season.
Although not twins, Tyler Caporaletti and Joey Triplett were twin targets that put up huge numbers every game, combining for 24 touchdowns, the most by any in a single Eagles’ season.
“Their natural ability of just being able to catch the ball is some of the best I've had over the years,” former Liberty coach Travis Buzzo said. “Their hard work got them to where they are today.”
Both were first team all-Northwestern District selections and signed with NCAA Division II colleges located about three hours away.
Triplett, who caught 51 passes for 791 yards and a school-record 15 touchdowns, is headed to West Virginia Wesleyan (Buckhannon, W.Va.), where he’ll be reunited with several other former Liberty players.
Caporaletti, who hauled in 50 balls for 772 yards and nine TDs, will play at Elizabeth City (N.C.) State.
Triplett, who also considered Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.), shines at outjumping defenders but is also a polished route runner.
“I'm definitely like a skyhawk. I definitely can catch over people,” Triplett said. “I have good route running. I understand what to do in certain situations. I'm a smart football player.”
“I really liked their (West Virginia Wesleyan) coaching because they're really straightforward,” Triplett said. “They're about hard work and stuff. So, I really liked that.”
During an overnight recruiting visit to the Buckhannon campus located about 200 miles due west, Triplett spent the night with many of his future teammates, including former Eagles A.J. Johnson and Jordan and Wyatt Hicks.
“We were pretty cool with each other, so it was like a nice community going back there,” Triplett said.
Triplett expects his first season to be more of a developmental year. He plans on studying business and exercise science at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Caporaletti was also recruited by West Virginia Wesleyan, but chose Elizabeth City, located about 220 miles away near Virginia Beach. “It's a great area,” Caporaletti said. “It felt like home there.”
With his imposing 6-4 frame, Caporaletti excels at collecting jump balls and running precise patterns. “The sharpness on my routes. That's what I work on the most, like getting the plants down perfectly,” Caporaletti said.
Caporaletti was told by coaches that he will see some playing time as a freshman, but he still has plenty of room to grow.
I’ve still got to get bigger, got to put a few pounds on. But I’m ready,” said Caporaletti, who is unsure what he will study.
