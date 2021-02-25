It’s in his nature, it’s in his genes to worry.
Liberty High football coach Travis Buzzo sounds uncomfortable as he heads into next week’s season opener against Fauquier.
Fine-tuning an excellent program is hard work. With five college signees, including gunslinging quarterback Dylan Bailey and NCAA Division 1-bound defensive end Jordan Woodson, the Eagles are the favorite in the slimmed down Northwestern District.
But the weather has caused some missed practices and already disrupted the schedule, moving Saturday’s scheduled 1 p.m. opener with Fauquier back to Monday night at 7 p.m.
Throw in some uncertainty on the offensive and defensive lines, and you have a worried coach.
Then there’s the pandemic. “COVID has played a role. We haven’t been in the weight room and are not as developed as we should be. We’ve haven’t had the 30 practices I was hoping, we’ve only had 15,” Buzzo said.
Still, look at what the defending Northwestern District champions have back.
Bailey, an Emory and Henry College recruit, threw for 2,377 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. Running back Mason Gay ran for over 1,000 yards. Twins Jordan and Wyatt Hicks are dangerous weapons at tight end and receiver, respectively, and will play at West Virginia Wesleyan along with cornerback/receiver A.J. Johnson, a three-year starter and all-around impact player.
Buzzo is still sorting through position battles on the offensive line, which is almost totally rebuilt.
Liberty returns just one proven starter in junior left tackle Colby Lewis. Star defensive tackles Jordan Woodson, who signed with Monmouth (N.J.) University, and Michael Baldwin, were both all-district defensive linemen who will double up on the offensive line. “Neither one has played O-line and neither has played full-time,” said Buzzo about their increased workload.
Woodson (DT/OG) and Baldwin (DT/OG) give the Eagles at least eight two-way players. The others are Johnson (WR/CB), Keegan Shipe (WR/safety), Gay (RB/CB), Wyatt Hicks (WR/safety), Jordan Hicks (TE/LB) and Austin Jacobs (TE/LB).
Buzzo also admits to being a little concerned about losing the big play, do-everything skills of graduated defensive whiz Tre’Von White, an all-region selection who impacted numerous Liberty wins. Buzzo expects different players to provide the lift White provided.
A number of basketball players (Coy Shepard, Hunter Humphries, Chris Richards, Russell Morton) will see playing time. Wrestler Royce Hall, who won the state title at 195 pounds last Saturday, will start at linebacker.
“We have some bright spots, some really good football players. Right now our skill kids are our strength at the moment,” Buzzo said. “We’ve still got some position battles going into game week.”
“The bottom line is that the starters can produce. Dylan, Mason, Wyatt, Jordan, A.J., they can do anything you ask, but what can we do as a team?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.