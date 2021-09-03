LIBERTY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Meet the new-look Eagles

It’s looking like the freshest-faced Liberty football team in years.
Following the loss of numerous key starters, the Eagles may have to navigate through some early hard knocks and experimentation before finding their identity. The youthful Eagles dropped their opener to a solid Brentsville squad 39-13, with COVID issues forcing postponement of this week's game at Eastern View.
Coach Travis Buzzo still expects a strong finish. “It’s Liberty football. We expect to be in the playoffs every year,” said Buzzo, who has five returning starters on defense and four on offense.
Key returnees include left tackle Colby Lewis, a senior who returns to start for the fourth straight year and is an all-region first team player.
There’s more star power in linebackers Royce Hall and Austin Jacobs, both seniors who were all-region selections. Hall played defensive end last year and is the defending Class 4 state wrestling champion at 195 pounds. Jacobs, who also plays tight end, “is ready for a big year,” said Buzzo.
Also back is left guard Mason Woodson, a junior who started three games last year.
The rest of the squad is dominated by first-year starters, including a number of players new to varsity.
The new quarterback is senior Landon Triplett, who was last season’s JV QB. “He’s getting the ball out quick. He’s a pocket passer,” said Buzzo.
Triplett will be targeting his younger brother Joey, a first-year varsity player and Chase Oliver, who started one game last year.
Besides Lewis and Woodson, the offensive line has three new starters in sophomore center Dylan Richards, sophomore right tackle Lane Heron and junior right tackle Nick Bryant. “The kids have all the tools to be successful. They just have to use them. I’ve seen huge growth in the group,” said Buzzo about the offensive line.
“We hope they can mature mentally and physically. There s a little learning curve but we’re excited to have anthem ext year as well,” Buzzo said.
Liberty will employ a tailback-by-committee approach, rotating sophomore Dre Booth, with seniors John Embry and Cody Owens. “All bring something a little different. Dre brings more pop, John has experience and speed, and Cody brings tenacity,” Buzzo said.
Senior Nick Paratore is a returning all-district kicker.
The defense
The defensive line is all new, with 290-pound senior Dallas Cash at nose guard, junior
Kevon Bumbery at defensive tackle and sophomore Bristen Umberger at defensive tackle.
The linebacker crew is led by all-region picks Jacobs and Hall, supported by juniors Brandon Martinez, Noah Chinault and Corbin Barb.
Liberty debuts four new starting defensive backs in sophomore cornerback Jayden Ulloa and safeties Amr Ismael (Jr.), Jacob Laws (Sr.) and Jonathan Story (Jr.).
How's it look, coach?
Despite the wealth of untested talent, Buzzo sees a lot of positives. Many players will not be playing both ways, which should keep the Eagles fresh when the all-important district season begins in October.
“This team, just because it’s young does not mean we will not be good. Once we get into conference we could be pretty good,” said Buzzo.
“I characterize us as a physical, lanky team. We have length at the skill positions, which could help us out. We’re young in the box but can pose a problem once the kids get consistent.”
