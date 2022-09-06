Three impressive touchdowns in the passing game.
Tough, focused, hard-hitting defense against an equally tough and physical Eastern View squad.
A 20-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
It easily could have been enough for the Liberty High football team to win its home opener Friday night in Bealeton. Instead, the Cyclones played a superior fourth quarter in pulling out 30-20 victory that dropped the Eagles to 0-2 heading into Friday’s game at Mountain View (2-0).
“We are a much-improved team this year, but you’ve not seen it yet,” said coach Travis Buzzo. “We’re close. Defensively, often we’re really good.”
Buzzo, who was sick and watched the game via streaming service, was disappointed in a 70-yard Cyclone kickoff return TD after Liberty had bolted ahead 14-3. Eastern View scored another TD with two seconds left in the second quarter to lead 16-14 at halftime. With better clock management, Eastern View would not have had time for the last score.
Liberty ended up regaining the lead, but the weight of four turnovers Friday and nine overall this year have been huge factors in the competitive defeats to undefeated Brentsville (40-28) and Eastern View.
“It’s about maintaining possession of the ball and consistency on defense,” Buzzo said.
With sophomore quarterback Austin Mawyer often in perfect harmony with receivers Tyler Caporaletti and Joey Triplett, Liberty left a strong impression with its passing game.
Mawyer hit Caporaletti on a 40-yard bomb for a 7-0 first quarter lead, and later connected on a 30-yard pass to Triplett for a 14-3 lead late in the second quarter. After Eastern View had forged ahead 16-14, Mawyer hit Triplett for 23 yards for a 20-16 lead late in the third.
As the clock turned to the fourth quarter, the Eagles’ players raised their hands and held four fingers aloft in a confident sign that they would prevail in final 12 minutes. Liberty had a chance to expand their 20-16 lead in the fourth, reaching the EV 24 before eventually punting.
Eastern View responded with two TDs to pull it out. The Cyclones took a 23-20 lead by driving 85 yards, with Jayden Williams scoring on a 3-yard run with 7:02 left.
Liberty suffered interceptions on its next two drives as Eastern View added an insurance TD on Hunter’s 15-yard run with 3:27 left.
“Coming out of the half we take the lead and are in good situation, and then the turnovers,” said Buzzo. “We’re still figuring it out,” he said, adding, “We have a friggin’ hard schedule.”
It doesn’t get easier with a road clash at Class 5 Mountain View (2-0) on Friday.
“Winning that game is not out of the ballpark,” said Buzzo, who returned to school Monday. “If we can control the ball, focus on special teams, not have key errors and keep playing like we like we are on defense, we turn this thing around.”
