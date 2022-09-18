At 9:25 p.m. last Friday night the Liberty High football team celebrated four weeks' worth of growth.
The location was Culpeper’s Broman Field. As Culpeper’s fans, many wearing Halloween-style neon blue lighted horns sticking up from the top of the heads, wandered off, the exuberant Eagles let up a huge roar as they met near one of the end zones for a postgame meeting.
Liberty’s 40-13 win over the Blue Devils had been emphatic, highlighted by four touchdown passes by Austin Mawyer and two rushing TDs from Noah Hall. After an 0-3 start that included losses to a potent Brentsville team, always-dynamic Eastern View and Class 5 contender Mountain View, the Eagles handled their fourth opponent of the year with relative ease.
“We were ready for everything Culpeper threw at us,” said coach Travis Buzzo. “For the first time all year we played for each other and not for themselves and that helped.”
Desperately needing its first win, the Eagles (1-3) eliminated most of the turnovers that plagued them and actually forced some, which had been an issue. While no one is claiming they should be 3-1, Liberty looked like its well-balanced, winning teams of the past as they shook off competitive losses to Brentsville and Eastern View to win for the first time in 2022.
“This is the first time we got turnovers on defense and limited them on offense. We want to end every game with zero. We still need to improve on that but it’s better than the four or five in previous games,” said Buzzo.
The game couldn’t have started much worse as Jakari Edwards ripped off a 65-yard TD on Culpeper’s first offensive play for a 7-0 lead after R.J. Uribe’s kick. The powerful Edwards hit a hole, found some space then avoided some tacklers.
Plagued by holding penalties and the Culpeper defense, the Eagles’ offense failed on their first three possessions, but settled down and tied the game late in the first quarter on a lightning fast three-play, 70-yard drive.
After two Mawyer runs gained 26 yards, the sophomore quarterback hit Joey Triplett on a 44-yard slant route up the left side, tying the game at 7-7 after Aden Peter’s extra point.
It was the start of 40 Liberty straight points.
“Early on, Culpeper would not let us run the ball with anybody but Mawyer. He did a good job running early on, getting downfield. That opened the pass, then we started getting Noah going and it opened up the pass more,” Buzzo said.
Liberty blocked a punt on Culpeper’s fourth possession and took over on the Blue Devils’ 35. On fourth down, Mawyer hit a wide-open Triplett across the middle right at the goal-line for a 14-7 lead after Uribe’s kick.
Culpeper gambled right before halftime, trying for a first down near midfield on fourth down. The Eagles made the stop and took over at the Culpeper 48 with 44 seconds left. Mawyer hit Triplett for 14 yards, Corbin Barbe for nine, then Tyler Caporaletti on a 24-yard TD across the middle with 10 seconds left as the Eagles led 21-7 at the break.
Knowing Culpeper overcame a 12-point halftime deficit the previous week to defeat Fauquier 20-19, the Eagles came out ready. Buzzo made adjustments and turned to Hall’s running.
Hall’s 27-yard TD run finished up a 72-yard drive to open the half and the junior added a 13-yard TD run on the next possession as the Liberty lead mushroomed to 34-7 with 4:35 left in the third.
Hall, a state champion wrestler, has his best game as an Eagle running back, busting loose for his two TDs and showing fight late in his runs as he often refused to be tackled easily. “He needs carries to settle down,” said Buzzo. “Noah is dynamic, and you saw that in the third quarter. He’s a very tough kid.”
Liberty scored once more on Andrew Ryman’s fourth quarter 4-yard TD catch, which fortunate as it was tipped off a Culpeper defender to make it 40-7 with 7:09 left.
Culpeper scored the game’s final points on freshman quarterback Caleb Green’s 30-yard TD run with seven seconds left.
Also showing up big Friday was the Eagle defense, which recovered two fumbles and netted six sacks. They frequently stormed the backfield to harass Blue Devils QB Bennett Sutherland. “Other than the two TD plays, our defense played pretty well,” said Buzzo.
What asked what was said to the team after game, Buzzo said, “We just reinforced that when they play with each other and play for Liberty, good things happen.”
Liberty, which avenged its 12-6 loss to Culpeper last year, enjoys a bye week, then faces Kettle Run (4-0) Sept. 30 on the road.
“Consistency is the key. Every day the kids get a little more experience. That’s how we become the Liberty of old and get back to being a powerhouse,” said the fourth-year coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.