Just like that Liberty football is back in the conversation as a Northwestern District football power.
Coming off their thrilling come-from-behind win over Sherando on Oct. 7, the Eagles got a win they sorely needed, burying James Wood 49-20 last Friday in Bealeton.
At 2-1 with games already completed against first-place Kettle Run and second-place Sherando, the Eagles (3-4 overall) have a legitimate shot to run the table and finish 5-1 in district play, which would place them no worse than second and perhaps in a tie for first place.
Riding the golden arm of star quarterback Austin Mawyer, Liberty built a 28-0 lead and coasted. Mawyer had four more touchdown passes and ran for a fifth.
While Kettle Run’s dominating receiver Jordan Tapscott appears to be the leading choice as Northwestern District Offensive Player of the Year, Liberty football coach Travis Buzzo says wait a minute.
His standout sophomore signal caller now leads the state in total offense with 2,131 yards -- 1,693 yards passing and 438 rushing, according to Buzzo. Mawyer has thrown 18 touchdown passes and run for five TDs.
“I’m always loyal to my guys and think Austin has a real good case in that category over the other one,” said Buzzo, when asked if Mawyer could be the district’s Offensive Player of the Year over Tapscott or perhaps Kettle Run's star QB Abram Chumley.
Mawyer completed 14 of 18 passes for 323 yards against James Wood with four TDs. His first came on the opening play from scrimmage on a 69-yard pass to Tyler Caporaletti off play action.
“I was worried (we) would get complacent after a big victory (over Sherando last week),” said Buzzo, who told the team he felt they would score on the first play. “We scored on the first play and all the kids were laughing. It was the confidence booster we needed.”
Mawyer followed with TD strikes of 45 yards to Joey Triplett, 20 yards to Andrew Ryman and 31 yards to Triplett to make it 28-0.
Liberty has its first “pick six” TD of the year off an interception return by Jayden Ulloa. Other TDs came on Mawyer’s one-yard TD run and a three-yard TD run by Noah Hall.
Mawyer has been the centerpiece of Liberty’s turnaround from a 0-3 start to district contender. Credit also goes to the Eagles' cast of star receivers and a capable running game around him. For example, the 6-4 Caporaletti and 6-3 Triplett are also putting up huge numbers.
Caporaletti has 555 yards receiving and Triplett has 551. “Tyler is ninth in the state and Joey is 11th,” said Buzzo. “We’ve got two receivers that deserve to be first team all-district.”
“If the defense decides to take away Tyler, they can’t take away Joey,” said Buzzo. “We split them up. We don’t always put the two tall ones on the same side. That way they can’t double them both.”
Averaging 43 points a game in its last four games, Liberty’s triple threat offense includes a run game anchored by Noah Hall, Jayden Ulloa and Dre Booth, the pass game and the third element of Mawyer’s running.
“It’s pick your poison with what we’re doing right now,” said Buzzo.
By avoiding a letdown against the now 1-6 Colonels, Liberty thrust themselves into the upper echelon of the Northwestern District standings with an easy win.
Next up is a road game at Millbrook (2-2) Friday.
“There is no picnic in our district,” said Buzzo, whose Eagles host Handley (5-2) on Oct. 28. “Then we’ve got the Bird Bowl. That’s a wild game every year,” he said about the Nov. 4 season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.