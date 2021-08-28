Liberty football loses opener to Brentsville 39-13 in game that started Friday and finished Saturday

“Good morning and welcome to the second half, 12 hours later.”
The reassuring, upbeat voice of Liberty public address announcer Pat Frazer greeted fans Saturday morning at the resumption of the Liberty-Brentsville football game in Bealeton.
After the world’s longest halftime, the Eagles dropped their season opener 39-13 to the Tigers.
The game began on a steamy Friday night, but was postponed after the first half when an official had a medical issue due to overheating.
Brentsville led 21-6 at halftime. When the game resumed, the Tigers outscored the Eagles 18-7 in the second half.
It was Brentsville's second career win in the long local rivalry dominated by Liberty. The Tigers beat Liberty 28-20 in 2016, with Liberty prevailing in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Liberty has won 14 of the last 16 meetings.
A revamped Liberty team displayed excellent effort, but had troubles stopping the Tigers and sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander, who ran for two touchdowns and threw two.
“We’re a young team. We’re making mistakes now that we can learn from and grow from, so we’re prepared for district time,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo.
“We saw a lot of players,” he said, referring to all his newcomers.
Thanks to the postponement, the Eagles’ No. 1 quarterback, Landon Triplett, who had been quarantining, returned for Saturday’s second half. Triplett needed a negative COVID test, which he didn’t have by Friday.
Because of a QB shortage, Landon’s brother Joey Triplett, a junior receiver/defensive back, started Friday and performed admirably, completing 3-of-6 for 79 yards and a TD.
“We were missing three of our top quarterbacks,” said Buzzo. “Our No. 2 and No. 3 QBs were injured and the JV QB was quarantined. I don’t know how much better Joey could have done,” said Buzzo, noting heat restrictions hampered normal outdoor workouts and hurt Joey’s preparation.
The Tigers took their opening two drives 47 and 61 yards, respectively, to open up a 14-0 lead. Bryce Jackson scored on a 3-yard run to make it 7-0 less than two minutes into the game, with Alexander scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 14-0 after Kai Markham’s kick.
Liberty threatened on its third possession as Chase Oliver made a superb contested catch against the Tigers’ defense for 36 yards, but holding nullified the play, and the Eagles soon punted.
Brentsville made it 21-0 on its next possession as Alexander dropped a short pass to William Johnson, who raced 22 yards for a TD with 7:14 left in the second quarter.
Liberty’s first TD of the 2021 season soon followed as Owens turned a short dump pass from Joey Triplett into a 61-yard gain to the Tigers’ 13. Two plays later Oliver made a nice fingertip catch on a right side fade route near the back of the end zone for a 23-yard TD. The extra point was blocked to make it 21-6 with 6:12 left in the half.
The Eagles stopped Brentsville’s next two possessions before halftime.
Cooler night air moved in as the Eagles marching band performed its halftime routine, but the second half never commenced. An emergency vehicle came on to take the ailing official away, with the postponement announced another 15 minutes later at 8:35 p.m.
Buzzo said the officiating crew, normally five, was already shorthanded with four, so the loss of one put the crew at three. “The VHSL does not want the crew to be less than four,” he said.
The game resumed a little early at 8:56 a.m. Saturday with Landon Triplett quarterbacking the Eagles’ first possession.
It went three-and-out, but the older Triplett left a favorable impression, standing in the pocket and delivering some good throws. “Landon, he’s our guy.The team feels good when he’s in there. He made a lot of the right reads. As we grow, his play will get better,” Buzzo said.
Landon finished 3-of-9 for 27 yards.
Liberty had issues in most phases of the game, as new players are being thrust into starting roles. Standouts included senior Austin Jacobs, who was an anchor at linebacker and had a few strong runs, as well as senior Cody Owens, who emerged as the Eagles’ leading ball carrier. He carried 17 times for 70 yards and a 56-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and also had a 61-yard reception off a short dump pass.
Brentsville made it 27-6 on Alexander’ 6-yard TD run with 6:45 left in the third.
Owens ripped off his 56-yard TD on first down on the ensuing possession to make it 27-13 after Luis Martinez-Rulas’ extra point.
The Tigers scored the game’s last two TDs on Alexander’s 42-yard pass to Luca Orlando and Alexander’s 3-yard TD run, which followed a blocked Liberty punt recovered at the LHS 3.
Next up for Liberty is a Thursday game at Eastern View, being played a day early due to the impending Labor Day holiday.
“We have two less days to prepare,” noted Buzzo, who said he’d normally prepare Saturday.
