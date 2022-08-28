football_Brentsville vs Liberty-22_LHS Austin Mawyer touchdown run_20220826.jpg

Liberty quarterback Austin Mawyer runs for a touchdown during an Aug. 26 game at Brentsville.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

It was kind of what coach Travis Buzzo talked about in his preseason comments.

To be a good football team Liberty has to come together and learn how to win.

football_Brentsville vs Liberty-29_BDHS Tyler Owens LHS Dom Coles_20220826.jpg

Liberty cornerback Dom Coles breaks up a pass intended for Brentsville District's Tyler Ownens during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-8_BDHS Nico Orlando_20220826.jpg

Brentsville District running back Nico Orlando in action against Liberty Aug. 26
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-2_BDHS Caleb Alexander_20220826.jpg

Brentsville District quarterback Caleb Alexandra evades a Liberty defender during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-13_BDHS Donavan Boles picksix_20220826.jpg

Brentsville District's Donavan Boles celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown during an Aug. 26 home game against Liberty.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-9_LHS Jon Jon Vescogni tackles BDHS Nico Orlando_20220826.jpg

Liberty defender Jon Jon Vescogni tackles Brentsville District running back Nico Orlando during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-17_LHS Austin Mawyer BDHS William Johnson_20220826.jpg

Liberty quarterback Austin Mawyer fends off Brentsville District's William Johnson during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-19_LHS no51 and Austin Mawyer touchdown celebration_20220826.jpg

Liberty center Bristen Umberger celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Austin Mawyer during an Aug. 26 game at Brentsville District.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-13_BDHS Donavan Boles picksix_20220826.jpg

Brentsville District's Donavan Boles celebrates with teammates after running an interception back for a touchdown during an Aug. 26 home game against Liberty.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-7_BDHS Caleb Alexander LHS Logan Buchanan_20220826.jpg

Liberty defender Logan Buchanan tackles Brentsville quarterback Caleb Alexander during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-25_LHS Noah Hall_20220826.jpg

Liberty's Noah Hall fends off a Brentsville District defender during an Aug. 26 game in Nokesville.
football_Brentsville vs Liberty-24_LHS Ka'von O'Bannon_20220826.jpg

Liberty's Ka'von O'Bannon in action at Brentsville District Aug. 26

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.