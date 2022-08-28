It was kind of what coach Travis Buzzo talked about in his preseason comments.
To be a good football team Liberty has to come together and learn how to win.
The Eagles couldn’t muster that magic in Friday’s season-opening 40-28 loss at Brentsville, committing five turnovers.
Nevertheless, Liberty played with energy after falling behind by three touchdowns, 28-6, in the third quarter. There was even a glimmer of hope that an amazing win could transpire when they pulled to within six points at 34-28 with 10:05 left.
“I would be happier with a win. We were close, we’re not there yet,” said coach Travis Buzzo.
“We’re a lot closer than we were at this point last year. We still have a long ways to go.”
The Eagles already look more advanced than last season’s 1-8 outfit, but the high number of mistakes prevented them from a satisfying win against a strong Class 3 team.
Liberty sophomore quarterback Austin Mawyer completed 16 of 30 passes for 188 yards and a 17-yard touchdown to Corbin Barb. Mawyer, who also ran for two TDs, showed he could make plays with his arm and legs, but was too quickly chased out of the pocket due to Brentsville’s defensive breakthroughs. He also had two interceptions.
Liberty running back Dre Booth, who ripped off a 67-yard TD run, displayed a rugged style and looked like he could be a consistent contributor. He ran 12 times for 125 yards.
Buzzo said his postgame message to the team was to eliminate the mistakes and stay the course.
“Finish. We have to play with confidence and finish the game. Some positives were we dug a pretty big hole based on the first half turnovers. We were able to keep our heads in the game and play," said the fourth-year coach.
Led by a combined five rushing touchdowns by quarterback Caleb Alexander (two TDs) and running back Nico Orlando (three TDs), the Tigers pummeled the Eagles with gashing runs, both up the middle and around the tackle boxes.
After each team failed to score on their first two possessions, Brentsville scored three touchdowns in less than 10 minutes to lead 21-0.
Alexander’s 7-yard TD run with one second left in the first quarter gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Brentsville made it 14-0 in the first minute of the second quarter when Mawyer’s pass was batted to defensive lineman Donavan Boles, who rumbled 25 yards for a TD to make it in 14-0 after Wyatt Vonderhaar’s extra point kick.
Liberty committed a third first half turnover to thwart a drive, as Brentsville later capitalized to make it 21-0 on Nico Orlando’s 1-yard TD run.
The Eagles responded with a 75-yard drive to make it 21-6 on Mawyer’s 1-yard TD run with 34 seconds left before halftime.
The third quarter saw the Eagles’ fourth turnover on a fumbled punt return. Taking over at the LHS 12, the Tigers made it 28-6 on Orlando’s 12-yard run and Wyatt Vonderhaar’s extra point.
Rather than fold, Liberty got back into the game.
Driving 85 yards, the Eagles closed to 28-12 on Mawyer’s 3-yard TD run around the left side with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
After a Brentsville unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the Liberty TD, the Eagles tried an onsides kick and recovered at the Brentsville 35. Mawyer ran 18 yards for a first down, then connected one play later with Corbin Barb in the back of the end zone for an 18-yard TD.
The score came on the final play of the third quarter and made it 28-20 after Dre Booth’s two-point conversion run.
Brentsville answered with a four-play, 58-yard drive as Alexander scored on a 32-yard TD run around the left side to make it 34-20.
Just like that, Liberty responded, making it 34-28 on Booth’s 67-yard TD run on first down.
The junior burst through a hole on the right, spun free after 30 yards, then raced free into the end zone. Mawyer ran for two points to draw the Eagles within six points with 10:05 left.
But Brentsville put the game away with a 70-yard drive, moving upfield exclusively on runs by Alexander and Orlando. Orlando scored his third TD of the game on a 7-yard run with 4:35 to close out the scoring at 40-28.
Delayed by frequent penalties and some injury breaks, the long, see-saw game ended at 9:51 p.m.
For an opening effort it was both encouraging and deflating for the Eagles
At the very least, the Eagles changed the narrative of the game by coming back from a huge deficit.
“We were right there down 28-20 and one stop away from a legit comeback and we could not not get that one stop,” said Buzzo, whose Eagles host Eastern View in Friday’s home opener at 7 p.m.
