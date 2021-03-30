LIBERTY FOOTBALL: Bailey's back, but Eagles fall to Handley, 14-13

The return of strong-armed quarterback Dylan Bailey from an ankle injury revived the Liberty offense a little, but not enough in Saturday’s 14-13 loss to Handley in Winchester.
Bailey was on a snap count after being cleared on Friday, so he rotated with Sammy Morouse.
Bailey started the first series and looked sharp, completing 2-of-3 passes for 15 yards before getting sacked twice with the drive stalling. Bailey finished 9-for-18 and 100 yards and reminded fans of his rocket arm with some strong accurate throws, including a 37-yard incompletion that would have been a sure touchdown.
Sammy Marouse played about half the snaps and was 4-for-6 for 48 yards.
A win over Handley would have put the Eagles on track for a playoff berth. Instead, it clinched Liberty’s second losing season in the last 21 years. Liberty went 4-6 in 2016.
“I don’t think anyone’s happy with our record right now. Basically we had a lead in every game. Realistically, we’re four plays away from being 4-1,” said coach Travis Buzzo, citing winnable losses to Fauquier, Goochland and Handley. “Our biggest thing is we’re so young,” he said of Liberty’s lineup this year.
Against Handley, Liberty led 7-0 thanks to a 5-yard touchdown run by Royce Hall with 4:10 left in the second quarter. Handley tied it at 7-7 midway through the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Aidan Haines to Jayden Vardaro.
Liberty went up 13-7 late in the third when Mason Gay hit a hole on the right side and sprinted 76 yards for the go-ahead score. The extra point kick was blocked.
Handley responded with a long TD early in the fourth quarter when 240-pound star Stephen Daly ran wide left on a sweep, turned the corner and finished a 72-yard play. Adam Pollak’s extra point made it 14-13 with 9:00 left.
After a failed Liberty drive reached midfield, Handley took over at the LHS 46-yard line and threatened to score. Daly broke free on a run but voluntarily went down at the LHS 5 with 1:56 left. Handley’s Haines twice took a knee, forcing Liberty to use its final timeouts.
Liberty stopped Haines on a fourth down run, and took over at the 8-yard line with 21 seconds left. Bailey completed two passes, the last a 23-yard gain to Johnson to the Handley 40 that ended the game.
Mason Gay ran 13 times for 118 yards. Colin Cooper caught four passes for 43 yards. Wyatt Hicks caught four passes for 39 yards.
