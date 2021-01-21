Pat Frazer got his Liberty boys basketball players to individually watch a Facebook streaming broadcast of last week’s season-opening Fauquier vs. Kettle Run game as a scouting tool.
“I shared my stream and they watched on their own, and we talked. I can do this from now on,” said the Eagles coach.
In a year unlike no other, with ever-present COVID protocols, lost practice time and what amounts to basically half a season, Frazer is embracing the moment.
“We love that we’re playing. I can’t emphasize that enough. There are 42 schools in the state of Virginia not playing winter basketball,” the 17-year veteran coach said
Coming off a solid 13-10 year, Liberty is revamped as key players Derrick Brooks, Bryan Barnes and Tre White graduated. The team has also taken a hit with returning standout Russell Morton out until around Jan. 27 due to COVID quarantine protocols and sparkplug Brian Ryman is injured.
What’s left is an emerging mix of newcomers Frazer hopes will jell.
“We are a little inexperienced, no question, but we feel we can still run our transition.” Frazer said. “We hope that comes through in a couple weeks. It better since we only have a couple weeks left.”
The Eagles are 0-1 after falling to Fauquier 61-53 Saturday. “We played pretty well in the second half. We’ll get better every time, but it’s tough,” said Frazer, who noted practice time will be limited in the short 12-game season.
Coy Shepard, Hunter Humphries, Dakota Lindsay and Nehemiah Gaskins are back with Shepard the only returning starter. Guard James Fowler, who scored 13 against Fauquier, looks to be a solid player, Frazer said. “He was a big scorer on the JV,” Frazer said. Koty Hodgeson will also play quality minutes.
Humphries is a senior leader who scored 16 against the Falcons. He plans to play basketball, football and lacrosse in the next five months before he graduates.
“Hunter is a big lacrosse player who did not get to play his sport last spring for the school. He’s out there loving life,” said Frazer. “He is going to take every advantage of every second we have a chance to play.”
With sports at James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook delayed, the district has just five teams, making a region berth easier to attain. “The tournament is going to be something this year. The top two go. It could be any one of us. All have a legit shot. It’s a crazy year,” Frazer said.
Frazer has taken a positive approach about playing again.
“When you have something taken away, you realize how much you like it. You realize how much you miss the kids by not being with them,” Frazer said.
Added Frazer, “There are things going on with the pandemic that might help us in life in general.
