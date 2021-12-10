LIBERTY BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Balanced Eagles to rely on Shepard, Lindsay, Fowler, Bailey

There’s a new dean of boys basketball coaches in Fauquier County.
The retirement of Fauquier High legend Wayne Brizzi has left Liberty’s Pat Frazer as the county’s revered long-term mentor.
How many years is it now, Pat?
“It’s Year 18 for me. I’m the new old guy,” quips the likable Frazer, who was Fauquier’s former JV coach under Brizzi back in the day.
After a rough 2020-21 season marred by COVID-19 problems that caused Liberty to not play in the Northwestern District tournament, the Eagles return an experienced team that has shown a flair for the dramatic, playing three tight games and winning two in Week One.
Liberty (3-2) downed Culpeper, 68-67, on senior Dakota Lindsay’s last second shot, and Stafford, 61-53, before falling to Madison County 61-60 in overtime. Liberty then lost another one-point game to King George, 51-50, on Monday, before handling Brentsville 55-36 on Tuesday.
“One of the biggest things I can say is that we’ve had three close games the first week and a different leading scorer every game. That’s huge,” said Frazer.
The Eagles have seen its senior core of Coy Shepard, James Fowler, Zach Bailey and Lindsay all score at least 17 points in a game.
Shepard is the team’s floor general and will be a difference-maker some nights. He scored 23 against Culepepr. “Coy is such a leader. He’s been a great point guard so far and he’s scoring, too. We want him to shoot the ball,” Frazer said.
Fowler, who came off the bench last year, “is a big-time guard for us. I call him ‘The Deflection King’ because he gets his hands on so many basketballs. He rebounds well and he’s shooting well and taking it to the hole,” Frazer said.
Lindsay is a 6-3 inside-outside threat whose clutch shot tbeat Culpeper. “Monday he hit some threes and he can take it inside, too,” said Frazer. “I’ve coached two of his brothers, his sister won a state championship here. He’s the fourth one, and is having a good year.”
Shepard, Lindsay and Fowler are team captains.
There’s also a fourth mainstay in Zach Bailey, a 6-foot-7 senior who played limited minutes last season, but is blossoming. He’s scored 16, 10 and 17 points, respectively, and is averaging about 10 rebounds a game.
“I think we have an emerging star in Zach Bailey. He’s really worked on his game,” said Frazer.
Also starting is Chris Richards, a 6-3 forward who scored 12 against Culpeper. Senior guard Landon Medley will back up Fowler and Shepard, as will senior Luke McCaslin.
Koty Hodgson is a lanky wing forward who can shoot.
Senior center Conner Mahek is dealing with an ankle injury, and should get significant minutes when he’s healthy.
Exciting opening week
The Eagles edged visiting Culpeper 68-67 in their opener as Dakota Lindsay scored with .6 seconds left.
Zach Eckerd’s 3-pointer with eight seconds left gave the Blue Devils a 67-66 lead, but Coy Shepard beat Culpeper’s press and fed Lindsay on the win and he drove inside for the winning bucket.
“We did a good job of getting the ball out fast and Coy made a nice pass and I just took it to the hoop,” said Lindsay, who led the Eagles with 17 points.
Zach Bailey came off the bench to score 16 points. “It was time for me to step up. We were in foul trouble and we needed help. I went out and played every minute as hard as I could for the team,” said Bailey.
The Eagles won their second game in as many nights, beating Stafford 61-53.
Tied 53-53, James Fowler’s steal and layup began an 8-0 run in the final two minutes to close out the Indians, who had dominated the Eagles in a scrimmage at LHS two weeks earlier. Stafford entered the fourth quarter leading 47-42.
“Tonight’s win was so important because we felt like we took back our own court,“ said Fowler.
Shepard led Liberty with 23 points, including 13 in the second half.
“I was able to score by playing smart by finding openings through their defense then attack the basket for a layup or dish out to an open teammate,” said Shepard.
Madison County beat Liberty 61-60 in OT to close the week. Liberty led 20-9 after the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.