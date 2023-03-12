Liberty boys lacrosse has been on the upswing the last two years and looks primed to be a region contender this season.
“We have a good mix of experienced players and young talent. We’re carrying 23 on our varsity roster,” said coach Mike Gesioto.
The Eagles are coming off two straight solid years of 9-5 in 2022 and 8-4 in 2021 and expect to keep excelling.
In 2021, Liberty was region runnerup to Fauquier. Last year, the Eagles fell to the Falcons in the region second round. In both 2021 and 2022, the Eagles eliminated longtime local power Kettle Run in the region playoffs.
Despite graduating nine seniors, coach Gesioto has 10 returning varsity players back, led by its three senior captains: Nick Ciampaglione, Owen Rogers and Corbin Barb.
The Eagles remain strong in goal behind Ciampaglione, who was a second-team all-region selection as a sophomore in 2021. He was pressed into varsity duty that year when starter Brennan Lasher broke his thumb. Ciampaglione played behind Lasher last year as Lasherwent on to earn secondteam all-state honors at goalie as a senior.
Now it’s Ciampaglione’s time again. “Nick has a ton of big game experience and will command our defense this year,” Gesioto said.
Liberty has a cluster of offensive weapons, including senior midfielders Corbin Barb, Taylor Schaeffer and Owen Rodgers, who has committed to play to St. Vincent College (Pa.).
“They will anchor our midfield and all three are able to play both ways so that is a plus,” Gesioto said.
“Our attack is seasoned and led by Mason Turner and John Russell,” Gesioto said.
“Offensively we have five to seven players that have the ability to initiate offense and score, their Lax IQ is high which allows us to play fast and loose.
“Defensively we are young, however in my opinion a huge positive, they are fundamentally sound with an emphasis on transition spurred by our returning long stick midfielders Austin Keller and Eddie Rodman.”
The Eagles recently participated in a three-teamjamboree with Class 6 programs Osbourn and Park View. “We gave up a goal between the two games and scored a bunch. We looked good and expect to build each day. I’m looking forward to our season opener at home vs. Lightridge on March 14,” Logan said.
Gesioto said team goals are “to play fast, have fun and represent our school and the community in a positive way,” but hinted a strong playoff run would be welcome after strong region showings the last two years.
“Our team is beginning to gel and find their grove,” he said.
