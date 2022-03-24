Jason Mecke is the new Liberty High baseball coach, moving in from Cedar Lee Middle School.
His first Eagles’ team has just three seniors, but with six starters either juniors or sophomores, he’s encouraged about the mix of experience and youth.
“So far, so good,” said Mecke. “We’ve got a young team, but we should be decent.”
Mecke says the team is really counting on a big year from senior Jacob Laws, who is the Eagles’ unquestioned No. 1 pitcher and also plays shortstop.
“Jacob is an outstanding athlete and a great overall player. He throws hard, he’s legit. Not knowing that the other teams have, I’d have to say he’s one of the top pitchers in the district,” Mecke said.
Cody Myers is the team’s No. 2. “He keeps it down in the zone and hits his spots. He’s got good offspeed stuff,” said Metke.
The coach’s son Nathan is the third starter and can play first base. “Again, he’s got decent offspeed stuff and moves it around,” said dad.
The offensive attack will center around Laws, John Embrey and C.J. Beier. “All three have a little power,” said Metzke.
Embrey, a football player along with Laws, is the returning varsity catcher. “He has all that knowledge behind the plate, which is good to have,” Mecke said of the key senior.
C.J. Beier is a junior who will play first and third and bat cleanup. His freshman brother Aiden is one of six freshmen on the Eagles’ 14-man roster. “He’s a young talent coming,” said Mecke of Aiden, who can pitch.
The outfield consists of senior Braden Conner, who’ll play center field and lead off, sophomore left fielder Lliam Collins, who’ll bat second, and sophomore Braden Perry, who’ll play right.
Sophomore Cole Ryan is the starting second baseman with Laws the shortstop and either Myers or C.J. Beier at first or third, with Nathan Mecke also available at first.
Perry and Ryan can also pitch.
“We’ll be a solid defensive team. Hitting-wise we might lack a little bit,” said Mecke in assessing his team after its scrimmages, which included an encouraging 4-2 loss to Gainesville High in eight innings.
Born and raised in Haymarket, Mecke graduated in 1999 from Unity Reed (then Stonewall Jackson), where he was a pitcher/first baseman.
He coached at Cedar Lee and was also a Liberty assistant under Tom Determan, who took a teaching job at Patriot High.
“I hope to build on what we have,” said Mecke, who has Todd Laws (Jacob’s dad) as an assistant.
