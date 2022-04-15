Liam Collins swayed his hips to the music, liking the song “Let’s Hear It For The Boys” played over the PA system.
Liberty’s leadoff batter was loose and relaxed as he readied for Friday’s baseball clash with Fauquier. Moments later he led off with a solid single to center.
Braden Conner followed with a double in the gap to left-center. John Embrey then plated them both with a line single to left and the Eagles led 2-0.
It’s those kind of encouraging developments that make Eagles’ first-year coach Jason Mecke smile.
While third-place Fauquier (3-2 in Northwestern District) came back to win 7-2, the seventh-place Eagles (0-4) made the Falcons work.
“We got out of the gates hot, but cooled off after that,” said Mecke. “A lot of hit batsmen and walks got us in trouble.”
Liberty followed up that loss with a superb showing at a spring break tournament, winning three games to improve to 3-7.
While a lack of offense has been an issue, with the Eagles not scoring more than five runs in their 0-7 start, they eclipsed easily this week, beating Gar-Field 19-9, Park View 27-1 and Unity Reed 10-6 to place second.
Mecke's faith in his team paid off in three big wins.
“I tell them to keep working. It will come. We’re young, with only three seniors and three juniors.
We’ll have two more years with the sophomore class and freshman class to build something,” he said.
Against Fauquier, they didn’t score in the final six innings thanks to Falcon pitchers Nick Curtis (first/second/third), Jacob Curtis (fourth) and Blaine Smith (fifth/sixth/seventh).
Liberty trailed only 3-2 until Fauquier scored five runs in the fourth.
Fauquier scored twice in the first on Matt Graham’s long two-run double, then took a 3-2 lead in the second on John Bynaker’s sacrifice fly.
Fauquier’s four runs in the fourth were fueled by two errors and three hit batters, which led to Turner Sten’s two-run single.
Eagle starter Cody Myers struggled with his control, hitting five Falcon batters in his four innings. Reliever C.J. Beier pitched two scoreless innings in relief, hitting one batter.
“One mistake inning hurt us,” said Mecke, who said it’s happened in several games.
