Lord Fairfax Community College, with campuses in Warrenton and Middletown, will celebrate its graduates at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, with a virtual commencement ceremony. It will be viewable at www.lfcc.edu/commencement; a recording of the ceremony will also be available on the site for future viewing.
The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from LFCC President Kim Blosser, a student speaker, student awards and the conferring of degrees, according to a press release from LFCC. A faculty member from each campus will also address the Class of 2020.
Nursing graduate Shannon Weisbrodt will be the student commencement speaker. She is the mother of LFCC’s 2018 commencement speaker, Morgan Ryan, a 2020 graduate of Mary Washington University.
The press release from LFCC explained that graduates’ names will scroll across the screen; throughout the video, photos of some of the graduates also will be shown. The college provided free mortarboards and tassels to all those students who said they would attend the virtual graduation ceremony.
Blosser said in the press release, “The saddest announcement I've had to make over the past few months was that we wouldn't be able to gather together in person to celebrate the most special college event of all – commencement. But, despite the physical restrictions, all of us at LFCC have worked hard to create a meaningful way to commemorate your hard work and accomplishments. We hope our graduates will gather together with their loved ones – in person or remotely – to watch the ceremony together. While we won't be together in person for a traditional commencement ceremony, please know that all the faculty, staff and your fellow students, are celebrating your accomplishments and wishing you the best.”
LFCC’s Class of 2020 consists of nearly 1,300 students. One hundred eighty-eight students from Fauquier attend LFCC, but the community college also has students from Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties, and from the City of Winchester.
During commencement, LFCC will also name two professors emeriti for all they have done to serve the college and its students: Frost McLaughlin, professor of English from 1997-2019 and Ernest “Ernie” Grisdale, professor of chemistry from 1988-2019.
Nursing graduates will have a virtual pinning ceremony that will go live on the site at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.