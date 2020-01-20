The public is invited to the Fauquier campus of Lord Fairfax Community College at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22,to hear Gary McGraw talk about the cutting-edge and timely work at Berryville Institute of Machine Learning, which he cofounded a year ago.
The presentation will be in the Paris Room on the LFCC campus. McGraw will be off-site and speaking live to the gathering.
“We’re working to teach engineers and technologists what kind of risks to think about when they’re building and fielding machine learning systems. This is about security of machine learning, as opposed to using machine learning for security,” McGraw said of his work.
“[Artificial intelligence] and machine learning have been sold as magic technology that magically solves all the problems in the world – poof – and that’s wrong,” McGraw said in an LFCC news release. “It’s important that we don’t take security for granted or overlook security in the headlong rush to adopt AI everywhere – and it’s showing up everywhere.”
McGraw’s presentation is part of the “Tech Bytes: Technology Talks with Industry” series organized by Melissa Stange, computer science professor at LFCC, with input from McGraw.
The series is being funded by a grant LFCC received from the 2019 National Center for Women & Information Technology Academic Alliance Seed Fund, with support from Microsoft Research. The purpose of the grant is to attract more women and minorities to the computer science field.
Those planning to attend are asked to register for the talk at https://sites.google.com/email.vccs.edu/techbytes/Home.
