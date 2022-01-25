LFCC students now have access to free mental health support and counseling

All Lord Fairfax Community College students are now able to get immediate help for mental health needs at no cost – through TimelyMD, a telehealth company specializing in higher education. The news was announced in a Wednesday press release from Sally Voth, LFCC’s public relations coordinator.
Voth said that TimelyMD offers students 24/7 counseling resources through the TimelyCare app. LFCC students can now select from a menu of virtual care options from licensed physicians and counselors in all 50 states – at no cost to them and without traditional insurance.
Services include:
On-demand mental health support (TalkNow)
Appointment-based mental health counseling
Psychiatric support
Health coaching
Students can log into TimelyCare to set up a counseling appointment, but students in crisis can get immediate support through TalkNow. With TalkNow, they can reach a behavioral health professional 24 hours a day to talk about any issues they may be having, such as suicidal thoughts, exam anxiety, stress or relationship issues.
The health coaching feature includes unlimited virtual sessions with a nutritionist, as well as coaching in a variety of topics, including exercise, healthy sleep habits, blood pressure issues, mindfulness, gut health, eating disorders and more.
Voth said that TimelyCare allows students to see the profiles, faces and specialty care details of licensed physicians and counselors available to them. They can choose to meet with a specific provider or select the first available. Typical consultations can begin within 5 to 10 minutes – less than the amount of time it takes to walk across campus.
Voth added that 60% of all students who have sought mental health support from TimelyMD said they would have done nothing if the service were not available to them.
“This is the first time LFCC has ever been able to offer mental health counseling and psychiatry to our students,” said Caroline Wood, associate vice president of student services and academic support. “We would think it’s a win if every student signed up to use it.”
Previously, the college would refer students seeking mental health help to the community services board serving the area where they lived. And, with the dearth of psychiatric providers in the region, students would sometimes have to wait months for an appointment, according to Wood.
Dean of Students Amber Foltz said the service “is open to all LFCC students, whether they enroll in one credit, or 18 credits.”
The press release said that demand for teletherapy visits in particular skyrocketed during the pandemic, and mental health remains the top concern of college and university presidents. A recent survey found the majority of college students feel even more stress and anxiety than they did a year ago as COVID-19 continues to disrupt their plans to resume everyday activities and enjoy a more “normal” semester, the release said.
Students can sign up for the program at lfcc.edu/timelycare.
