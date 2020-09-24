Lord Fairfax Community College is launching its first podcast series.
“LFCC Stories” will feature LFCC students, alumni and professors “sharing their inspiring and heartwarming real-life stories,” according to an LFCC news release.
“The podcast gives those who make LFCC such a special place – our students, former students and our faculty – the chance to share their stories in a more in-depth and intimate way than they have ever been able to do before,” Marketing Director Brandy Boies, who is spearheading the project, said in the news release. “We have had so many amazing people walk through our doors, and this is a great opportunity to share their experiences and successes – and challenges – with a wider audience.”
Janet Michael, an experienced interviewer who hosts “The Valley Today” on The River 95.3 and owns Java Media, is hosting the podcast for LFCC.
You can find the podcast by searching “LFCC Stories” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or listen online by clicking on the podcast link at the bottom of the LFCC homepage, lfcc.edu.
