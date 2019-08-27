During the nighttime hours Sunday night into Monday, Shirley Contracting Company placed three northbound beams at the Lord Fairfax Community College interchange. The remaining two beams were placed overnight Monday into Tuesday. The contractor will reposition the crane and work on the southbound side beginning Tuesday night.
The project that will eliminate the light at U.S. 15/29 and Shirley Avenue and will put in two roundabouts to handle traffic in the area. The entire project is expected to be done by November 2020.
