LFCC invites the community to join them as they pay tribute to our veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with an online Veterans Day ceremony.
The Zoom event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a video honoring veterans and their families. Some of LFCC’s veterans, including biology instructor Jerome “Butch” Austin, LFCC Police Officer Brian Higgins, alumnus Jobe Wood and student Erich Galaviz, will share their personal stories and memories of their time in the service, according to an LFCC news release.
Join the virtual program via Zoom at https://vccs.zoom.us/j/88920506213.
LFCC is inviting the community to take an active role in supporting service members this year by submitting a picture with the name of a veteran or veterans for a virtual wall of honor, the news release said. Include the veteran’s military background and any message you would like to submit.
This virtual wall of honor will be featured during the Veterans Day presentation and will also be available to view later. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, at https://forms.gle/XaBuT8mt5RXWnh5R8.
LFCC students, staff and faculty can sign up to complete a pack of 10 holiday cards for service members as part of America’s Adopt a Solder program. Sign up between Nov. 9 and 13 at https://forms.gle/XBaBQTcNkveVsqWA6.
LFCC Campus Life and Student Engagement Specialist Chris Lambert started the Veterans Day program on the Fauquier Campus in 2013.
“I’m excited to offer it across the board to the entire LFCC community this year virtually,” Lambert said in the news release. “I’m also excited that we can record it and offer it for anyone to view at a later date! The popularity of the program has grown each year, and for the past two years we’d moved it to the Barn, and it’s been packed each time.”
