Lord Fairfax Community College’s Class of 2022 celebrated commencement on May 13 and 14, 50 years after the college’s first commencement in 1972.
The ceremonies, including a separate one for those pursuing the health professions, took place on the Middletown campus for the first time in more than a decade.
Of the nearly 1,000 graduates -- including 166 from Fauquier County -- 314 were dual-enrollment students, who were enrolled in LFCC while still in high school. Of those, 241 are Governor’s Scholars who have earned either an associate degree or a certificate in general education. The remaining 73 received career studies certificates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.