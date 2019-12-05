Students in Fauquier County elementary schools are showing gains in reading prowess, and principals and teachers are crediting an online instructional program called Lexia for it.
Lexia has students work at their own pace on an individualized program geared specifically to their abilities. The teacher monitors their progress and provides one-on-one help as needed.
Principal Alex O’Dell at Mary Walter Elementary School in Bealeton likes the fact that he and teachers can track each student’s progress in real time.
“I can predict with almost 90 percent accuracy who will pass the SOL,” O’Dell said, referring to the Standards of Learning tests.
Because each student is working at a different level, they use headphones through which they get instruction and feedback from Lexia.
O’Dell said, “It is fun in that there are age-appropriate graphics.”
He added, “This program is different in that it challenges students at their working level and continually updates the challenge level based on student responses. It is based on sound research and uses techniques electronically that would be used by a teacher in a small group. At the early levels (pre-K through first grade) the program provides extensive instruction in phonemic understanding.”
Mary Kochli, a former special education teacher at Mary Walter introduced O’Dell to Lexia.
“I didn’t have much faith. In the 2014-15 school year, scores were stagnant in reading and math. I decided we would do something,” O’Dell said.
His skepticism was born of disappointment with other innovations that didn’t live up to the hype.
Lexia began as a pilot program during the 2015-16 school year. Because of the gains shown by students in SOL test scores, it became a full-fledged part of the curriculum at all grade levels -- kindergarten through fifth -- at Mary Walter.
In the 2014-15 school year, 57 percent of third grade students passed the reading SOL. In 2015-16, the first year Alexia was implemented at Walter, that percentage went up to 64 percent; it jumped to 81 percent in 2016-17. There was a slight dip to 80 percent in 2017-18 and scores went lower still in 2018-2019 – to 72 percent.
Gains were seen in other grades. Reading pass rates in the fourth grade went from 57 percent in 2015-16 to 85 percent in 2018-19 and from 79 percent in 2015-16 to 92 percent in 2018-19 in the fifth grade.
Though not a math program, Lexia has also boosted scores in math at Walter. If students can read better, they can better understand math problems, O’Dell explained.
“This isn’t a panacea. It doesn’t take the place of the teacher,” O’Dell said. “It will identify missing skills ... It’s vital to our program.”
Since it’s an online program, students can continue the work at home on snow days or during vacations if they have internet access and a computer. “The students can use the program anywhere in the world as long as they have internet and the appropriate device,” said O’Dell. “They log in using their student ID. Between 30 to 50 use the program over the summer.”
(Lexia can’t be used on a smartphone.)
“As a teacher, I find it very beneficial. They can review phonics skills and work on their skills for reading. Students can work at their own pace,” said Juanita Carroll, a Mary Walter first-grade teacher.
Chrissy Yonkey is now the reading specialist at Walter and has carried the Lexia program forward since Kochli left. She said she started using it in the school’s reading center and would encourage families to use it at home.
“If there’s a deficit in an area, it helps fill those,” Yonkey said of the Lexia program. The teacher monitors student progress and can find out who’s having trouble and with what.
The Parent Teacher Organization and a school division instructional fund provided the $10,000 for the pilot program. Its cost is now covered under federal Title 1, a federal program that provides funding to schools with high numbers of low-income families. Nearly half -- 49 percent -- of the student body at Mary Walter receives free or reduced-price lunches, O’Dell said. Nineteen percent of students are in the English as a Second Language program.
O’Dell said Alexia is provided for free to children in the Head Start program. Children that young without reading skills can access its features through pictures. “Click on a picture that begins with the letter H” is one such instruction for the non-reader, he said.
The Lexia program can be used beyond elementary school. Power Up is the version that runs through eighth grade; it’s being used at Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton. O’Dell said the “Power Up program provides challenging instruction and practice in word study and comprehension.”
“I saw what Alex [O’Dell] was doing and I put some students into it,” said Cedar Lee Principal David Lee. “Last year was our first full year.” The students chosen for the program had failed the reading SOL the previous year. Alexia was supplemented with extra reading instruction. The intervention led to 43 percent passing the SOL. A total of 48 percent showed improvement.
“That’s a big deal,” Lee said. “You don’t often have that level of increase.”
Lee added, “We did have some students who didn’t do so well. The ones who are dedicated to it and don’t play around make a fair amount of progress. Reading is such a critical thing, otherwise students fall farther behind. We spend a lot of time on reading.”
Lexia is now being used at Brumfield Elementary School as well.
O’Dell said, “For us as a school, Lexia is an essential intervention program that allows our students to grow as readers. Without the program, our students would struggle to excel in reading.”
