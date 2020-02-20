Levi Norwood, charged in the Feb. 14 homicide of his brother and mother, was still being held in Durham, North Carolina, as of Thursday afternoon.
Norwood, 17, waived an extradition hearing Tuesday and is slated to be returned to Fauquier County.
Norwood is alleged to have driven to Durham, North Carolina in a stolen car Friday night. He was arrested the next day for allegedly stealing hair dye, clothing and a backpack from a Durham Target.
“We agreed fairly quickly to waive extradition,” said attorney Daniel Maier, who is representing the teen only for the charges in North Carolina related to the alleged shoplifting and possession of a stolen vehicle. Maier added that the extradition waiver was at Norwood’s request.
Maier said he has not been told when Fauquier County authorities will transport Levi Norwood to Virginia from the juvenile detention center where he has been held since his Saturday, Feb. 15 arrest.
He has not discussed with Norwood any of the criminal charges brought against him in Virginia, Maier said.
Sgt. James Hartman, spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, said on Thursday that they are “coordinating the extradition” with North Carolina authorities.
Extradition has not taken place yet due to a “paperwork issue on our end,” Hartman said, adding he did not know when the documents would be finalized and the extradition completed.
He added that only Levi Norwood is currently under investigation for the shootings that claimed the lives of Levi Norwood's mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34, his younger brother, Wyatt Norwood, 6, and left his father, Joshua Norwood, 37, injured.
“It’s believed he acted alone,” Hartman said.
Joshua Norwood was interviewed by the Washington Post, which reported for the first time Wednesday night that Joshua Norwood suffered a gunshot wound to his forehead but did not see the person who fired the bullet.
Joshua Norwood also told the Washington Post that he used his own gun, which he was carrying at the time, to fire back toward the basement door, where he thought the shots came from, before he fled to call 911.
Hartman declined to comment on Thursday about any of the details in the Washington Post report or on the ongoing investigation.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
