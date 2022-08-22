Levi Norwood, of Midland, pleaded guilty Monday morning to murdering his mother, Jennifer Norwood, and 6-year-old brother, Wyatt Norwood, in February 2020. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, and the remaining felony charges against him were dropped.
Norwood faces up to life in prison on the first-degree murder charge and up to 40 years on the second-degree murder charge.
The deal did not include an agreement on sentencing. Instead, a judge will sentence Norwood, though a hearing has not yet been scheduled. "It will not be a short sentencing [hearing]," public defender Ryan Ruzic told Circuit Judge James Fisher at Monday's hearing, indicating that he would call several witnesses to testify. A status hearing has been set for Nov. 3.
"Levi was suffering from mental health issues that were going untreated at the time of the incident," Ruzic said in an email to the Fauquier Times. "We are also planning to present evidence of abuse he was suffering in the home. So the sentencing will likely be a lengthy process."
Norwood, who appeared Monday in a Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center jumpsuit and in chains, did not speak during the hearing except to answer "yes" or "no" to series of formal questions from the judge, as with with any plea of guilty.
A six-page proffer of evidence, signed by Norwood and prosecutors, was presented to the judge along with photographs depicting the crime scene. The document was not yet publicly available as of Monday morning.
