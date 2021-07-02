Levi Norwood admitted to killing his mother and brother, search warrant affidavit alleges

Levi Norwood admitted to killing his mother and brother in February of 2020 when he was interviewed by investigators, a search warrant affidavit dated Feb. 24, 2020 alleges. Norwood also allegedly communicated “about homicide” with fellow students at Liberty High School, according to the affidavit. Norwood was 17 at the time.
The search warrant affidavit, submitted by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detective and unsealed in August last year, also alleges Norwood, now 18, brought a machete to an after-school event, although the time this allegedly occurred is not stated.
“[Norwood] has made post-Miranda statements admitting to both of the murders,” the document claims, referencing the 1966 U.S. Supreme Court case that requires police officers to inform arrested individuals of their constitutional right to silence.
“Your affiant has found corresponding letters and messages with other Liberty High School students about homicide,” the affidavit continues. “Your affiant has also learned that [Norwood] has taken a concealed weapon (machete) to an after-school event.”
Norwood, a junior at Liberty at the time of his arrest, is accused of fatally shooting his mother, Jennifer Norwood, and his 6-year-old brother Wyatt in their home on Feb. 14, 2020. He is also accused of shooting – non-fatally – his father, Joshua Norwood, and subsequently fleeing in a stolen car to North Carolina, where he was later apprehended and extradited to Virginia.
On April 20, 2020 Joshua Norwood was found dead at the same home in Midland, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “No foul play is suspected,” said the spokesman, Sgt. James Hartman, at the time, who added that no one else was home at the time and that Norwood suffered trauma to the upper body.
Represented by public defender Ryan Ruzic, Levi Norwood has remained in custody without bond since his arrest and extradition. He is next scheduled to appear in court Aug. 5, when a judge is expected to rule whether or not he is mentally competent to stand trial.
Judge Jeanette Irby granted a second “not guilty by reason of insanity” evaluation at a March 5 hearing at Fauquier County Circuit Court. The request was granted over the commonwealth’s objection, Ruzic said at the time. Another competency evaluation was also ordered.
Norwood underwent a “not guilty by reason of insanity” evaluation in August of 2020 and it was established that he was competent at that time. In the motion for a second exam submitted to the court March 5, Ruzic stated that the August evaluation also noted that Norwood “has significant mental health problems, and that when confronted with intense or emotionally activating information or decisions, it may be expected that his abilities will deteriorate significantly.”
Norwood is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, each of which carries a potential life sentence. He is also charged with several lesser felonies related to the alleged murders.
