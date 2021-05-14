You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Thanks from a Fauquier native

  • 0

The Fauquier Times is a great newspaper. I look forward every week to your excellent coverage of a variety of topics.

I taught distributive education, now marketing, at both Warrenton and Fauquier High Schools, 1959-1968. I knew all of the Jaycees in the 1950s picture ("The Warrenton-Fauquier Jaycees left their mark,” Fauquier Times, Feb. 17) and was honored to receive the “Outstanding Young Educator of the Year award, 1966 to 1967.

Other recent stories inspired me to support two very worthy organizations, the Rotary Club and the Fauquier SPCA.

I was born and raised at the Williams Peach Manor Orchard in Morrisville. Thank you for providing a wonderful source of news which helps me stay connected to Fauquier County.

-- Bonnie Williams Stone

Fairview Beach, King George, Virginia

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..