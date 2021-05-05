LETTER: A sincere thank you to teachers

Thank you, teachers. Thank you for your sacrifices, dedication, perseverance and unwavering commitment to our kids. You are heroes, and our community will never forget how you rose to the challenge and insisted that kids learn despite the many barriers that have emerged over the past 14 months. I cannot say enough about you. Your service blesses this entire community.
To our community: Please thank a teacher. Thank them for, at times, risking their own safety in order to help kids. Teaching is very, very difficult to begin with, but add a global pandemic to the list of the impossible obstacles that teachers have had to deal with and you may better understand how valuable teachers are. I’ve worked in several school divisions over the past 31 years, and I can say, without question, that ours are the best! We are very, very fortunate.
One last thing, teachers: Unfortunately, you’ve had to listen to and defend yourselves against many incredibly unfair and myopic criticisms. For this, I am very sorry. You didn’t and still don’t deserve any of those, and I can say quite confidently that the overwhelming majority of the folks in Fauquier County appreciate and respect you. Although I only taught for eight years, I remember how tough the job was, but I also remember how rewarding it was. My hope for all of you is that you never lose that great sense of accomplishment and satisfaction knowing that you are truly changing and even saving lives.
We are all indebted to you!
Dr. David C. Jeck
Superintendent, Fauquier County Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.