LETTER: A sincere thank you to teachers

photo_ft_news_dr jeck copy.jpg

Superintendent of Schools David Jeck

Thank you, teachers. Thank you for your sacrifices, dedication, perseverance and unwavering commitment to our kids. You are heroes, and our community will never forget how you rose to the challenge and insisted that kids learn despite the many barriers that have emerged over the past 14 months. I cannot say enough about you. Your service blesses this entire community.

To our community: Please thank a teacher. Thank them for, at times, risking their own safety in order to help kids. Teaching is very, very difficult to begin with, but add a global pandemic to the list of the impossible obstacles that teachers have had to deal with and you may better understand how valuable teachers are. I’ve worked in several school divisions over the past 31 years, and I can say, without question, that ours are the best! We are very, very fortunate.

One last thing, teachers: Unfortunately, you’ve had to listen to and defend yourselves against many incredibly unfair and myopic criticisms. For this, I am very sorry. You didn’t and still don’t deserve any of those, and I can say quite confidently that the overwhelming majority of the folks in Fauquier County appreciate and respect you. Although I only taught for eight years, I remember how tough the job was, but I also remember how rewarding it was. My hope for all of you is that you never lose that great sense of accomplishment and satisfaction knowing that you are truly changing and even saving lives.

We are all indebted to you!

Dr. David C. Jeck

Superintendent, Fauquier County Public Schools

